DeMarcus Lawrence Says Cowboys Are a 'Good Team' Despite 2-7 Record

The 2-7 Dallas Cowboys have endured a tumultuous campaign that most notably includes quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury. Dallas has also allowed a league-worst 32.2 points per game.

However, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is optimistic about his team's state and its ability to make a second-half run, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

"First things first, don't ever get this twisted, we're a good team," Lawrence said Wednesday. "And it's all about winning games at the end of the day, but we're a good team. Seeing how other people are playing and stuff, I don't think we're far behind at all. I feel like we deserve to still be in this thing, and we can make a pretty good run."

The Cowboys' lone victories were against a pair of three-win teams (the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants) by a combined four points. Both of those wins were decided by game-winning field goals with no time remaining. Per Football Outsiders, the Cowboys also rate 28th in overall team efficiency.

However, the Cowboys showed signs of life in Week 9 against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, leading 19-9 entering the fourth quarter before losing 24-19 after giving up a touchdown with 2:14 left.

The defense has also shown improvement in its past three games. The team allowed just 72 points over that stretch.

Lawrence, who didn't have a sack through four weeks, has also picked it up with three sacks and 23 tackles in his last five contests.

Despite being 2-7, Dallas is in position to make a run at the NFC East title with the 3-5-1 Philadelphia Eagles sitting atop the division. The 3-7 Giants are second, and the 2-7 Washington Football Team sits third on account of the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas.

The Cowboys, who are coming off a bye, will now visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.