    DeMarcus Lawrence Says Cowboys Are a 'Good Team' Despite 2-7 Record

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 18, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    The 2-7 Dallas Cowboys have endured a tumultuous campaign that most notably includes quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending ankle injury. Dallas has also allowed a league-worst 32.2 points per game.

    However, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is optimistic about his team's state and its ability to make a second-half run, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

    "First things first, don't ever get this twisted, we're a good team," Lawrence said Wednesday. "And it's all about winning games at the end of the day, but we're a good team. Seeing how other people are playing and stuff, I don't think we're far behind at all. I feel like we deserve to still be in this thing, and we can make a pretty good run."

    The Cowboys' lone victories were against a pair of three-win teams (the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants) by a combined four points. Both of those wins were decided by game-winning field goals with no time remaining. Per Football Outsiders, the Cowboys also rate 28th in overall team efficiency.

    However, the Cowboys showed signs of life in Week 9 against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, leading 19-9 entering the fourth quarter before losing 24-19 after giving up a touchdown with 2:14 left.

    The defense has also shown improvement in its past three games. The team allowed just 72 points over that stretch.

    Lawrence, who didn't have a sack through four weeks, has also picked it up with three sacks and 23 tackles in his last five contests.

    Despite being 2-7, Dallas is in position to make a run at the NFC East title with the 3-5-1 Philadelphia Eagles sitting atop the division. The 3-7 Giants are second, and the 2-7 Washington Football Team sits third on account of the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas.

    The Cowboys, who are coming off a bye, will now visit the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

