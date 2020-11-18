Warriors Rumors: Latest on Potential Knicks Trade, NBA Draft, Avery BradleyNovember 18, 2020
Warriors Rumors: Latest on Potential Knicks Trade, NBA Draft, Avery Bradley
The Golden State Warriors are in an enviable position ahead of Wednesday night's NBA draft.
Not only do the Dubs have the No. 2 pick in the draft, but they also expect to leap back into contention with the return of a healthy Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
The impending return of Golden State's superstar duo has led to some speculation as to whether the Warriors would trade back with a team desperate to move up the board. Nothing concrete has developed on that end, but general manager Bob Myers and Co. could still make moves before they are on the clock.
Here are some of the latest rumors around a possible trade involving the New York Knicks, as well as other draft news and Golden State's reported interest in Avery Bradley.
Rival Execs Weigh in on Potential Dubs-Knicks Trade
One team possibly looking to trade up is the New York Knicks.
New York currently has the No. 8 pick in the draft but might hope to make a move into the top two to have a better shot at selecting LaMelo Ball and give the team a legitimate playmaker with future upside.
Ian Begley of SNY.tv talked to a number of rival executives regarding the feasibility of a Knicks-Warriors trade involving the No. 2 pick, which appears complicated.
Executives seem to believe the Knicks would need to rope a third team into negotiations while also taking on Andrew Wiggins' contract. New York could afford to absorb his salary given its surplus of cap space, though the 25-year-old's defensive deficiencies and inconsistency as a perimeter shooter might not make him the most ideal fit for the Knicks.
Still, it seems acquiring Wiggins is the best path forward. As one executive stated, the Knicks do not have a whole lot to offer a Warriors team hoping to contend for a title next year.
Perhaps Mitchell Robinson would be a player of interest to Golden State. It could use his interior defense, and he could benefit as a rim-runner in the Warriors' offense.
But it is unknown whether the Knicks would be willing to part with the 22-year-old considering they could enter the season with a relative shortage of frontcourt players. Plus, Robinson is still very young and might be due for an uptick in minutes this season.
The Warriors appear content with making the pick. Unless the Knicks can include a third team willing to provide an impact veteran, they could be hard-pressed to find a suitable deal with Golden State.
Warriors Still Considering Options at No. 2 Draft Spot
In the event the Warriors do indeed make the pick at No. 2, they have a plethora of options.
Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported LaMelo Ball impressed in his latest workout with the Dubs and might be making a strong case to the Warriors front office. Givony still has Golden State taking Memphis center James Wiseman, but the pick very much appears to be up in the air.
Ball and James Wiseman would make for very different fits. LaMelo would give the Warriors a legitimate facilitator who can also rebound and make plays in transition. Curry and Thompson's comfort playing off the ball might also allow Ball to orchestrate the offense and exploit matchups when necessary. Plus, it is possible the Warriors simply slide Thompson to small forward to make room in the backcourt.
However, as Givony noted, Wiseman might be the better fit. The Warriors have lacked an impact big for some time, even during their dynastic run. The 19-year-old is an explosive athlete who can protect the rim, and he has upside as a stretch-big who can hone his perimeter skills with more experience. He would likely excel in pick-and-roll with Curry.
Granted, it is far from guaranteed the Warriors are zeroed in on either Ball or Wiseman. Ethan Strauss of The Athletic reported they were "blown away" by Israeli teenager Deni Avdija in his first workout with the team, and Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle noted the Dubs have interest in Florida State wing Devin Vassell.
Both Avdija and Vassell could be likelier selections if Golden State decides to trade back. Regardless, it appears all options are on the table.
Warriors Could Pursue Avery Bradley
While the draft is the first order of business, the Warriors are already keeping an eye on free agents who could help the team reclaim its contender status next season.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Golden State has interest in signing Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley if he declines his player option for the 2020-21 season. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported he is expected to decline the option, which would make him a free agent.
The 29-year-old was a capable floor-spacer and defender for the Lakers this past season. He averaged 8.6 points and 2.3 rebounds in 24.2 minutes while also shooting 36.4 percent from beyond the arc on 3.5 attempts per game.
Golden State would certainly have reason to be interested in Bradley given his steady perimeter shooting and defensive acumen. He would be a strong bench piece in the backcourt, which is fairly crucial considering rookie Jordan Poole struggled in the absence of Curry and Thompson.
The Warriors are somewhat pressed for cap space, but Bradley is unlikely to be very costly. Golden State might have to be a bit aggressive depending on the level of interest, but Myers can make him a suitable offer while also enticing him with the notion of playing for a contender.
All stats obtained via Basketball Reference, unless otherwise noted.