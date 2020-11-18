Warriors Rumors: Latest on Potential Knicks Trade, NBA Draft, Avery Bradley

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

One team possibly looking to trade up is the New York Knicks.

New York currently has the No. 8 pick in the draft but might hope to make a move into the top two to have a better shot at selecting LaMelo Ball and give the team a legitimate playmaker with future upside.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv talked to a number of rival executives regarding the feasibility of a Knicks-Warriors trade involving the No. 2 pick, which appears complicated.

Executives seem to believe the Knicks would need to rope a third team into negotiations while also taking on Andrew Wiggins' contract. New York could afford to absorb his salary given its surplus of cap space, though the 25-year-old's defensive deficiencies and inconsistency as a perimeter shooter might not make him the most ideal fit for the Knicks.

Still, it seems acquiring Wiggins is the best path forward. As one executive stated, the Knicks do not have a whole lot to offer a Warriors team hoping to contend for a title next year.

Perhaps Mitchell Robinson would be a player of interest to Golden State. It could use his interior defense, and he could benefit as a rim-runner in the Warriors' offense.

But it is unknown whether the Knicks would be willing to part with the 22-year-old considering they could enter the season with a relative shortage of frontcourt players. Plus, Robinson is still very young and might be due for an uptick in minutes this season.

The Warriors appear content with making the pick. Unless the Knicks can include a third team willing to provide an impact veteran, they could be hard-pressed to find a suitable deal with Golden State.