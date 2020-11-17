Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from November 17

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

After a controversial finish to their match at Turning Point, Willie Mack looked to earn a legitimate victory over the self-proclaimed TNA World Champion Moose in a No Disqualification Match.

Moose sent Mack back-first into the arena floor, then the ring post as he looked to drive the fight and the air from his opponent. The physically dominant Moose sent his opponent flipping, back-first, into the guardrail as he continued to dominate and dismantle the former X-Division Champion.

Mack thought he slowed his opponent's roll by evading one dropkick but Moose shook off the miss and connected with a second.

Consecutive blind charges allowed Mack to create separation and attempt a comeback. He rocked Moose, then slammed him to the mat. A Six-Star Frog Splash failed to connect but Mack did catch him with a stunner. Moose shook it off and delivered a spear, bringing the babyface down.

Delivering a series of forearms and elbows to the head and face, just as he did Saturday at Turning Point, Moose earned the victory by knockout as the official called for the bell.

Result

Moose defeated Mack via TKO

Grade

C

Analysis

What Moose has done as the more aggressive, focused competitor has been great. He absolutely needed it to take the next step. He was great here, especially when he taunted Rich Swann in between beating up his best friend and should serve as the perfect next contender to the Impact World Championship.

With that said, this was too long for the story it told.

Mack sold everything Moose threw at him effectively but the heat portion went on a tad too long and the comeback was not energetic enough to regain the viewers' attention.

That is not to say the effort wasn't there, because it certainly was. It is just a match that would have benefited exponentially from shaving a few minutes off of it.