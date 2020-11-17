NBA Exec: Jrue Holiday Trade 'Helps' Rockets in Potential James Harden Deal

Butch Dill/Associated Press

An NBA executive believes the Milwaukee Bucks did the Houston Rockets a favor in terms of how much they gave up to acquire guard Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the exec said, "That deal certainly helps [Houston's] case," with regard to the Bucks' sending Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to New Orleans for Holiday.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that superstar guard James Harden has rejected a contract extension offer in hopes of getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Given what the Pelicans were able to get for Holiday, who is only a one-time All-Star, the Rockets should conceivably get even more for a perennial MVP candidate in Harden.

While Harden reportedly wants to join forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, the Rockets are under no pressure to make that happen since Harden is still under contract for two more seasons with a player option for 2022-23.

Wojnarowski noted that while the Rockets and Nets have talked, there has been no "meaningful dialogue." He also reported that there's "no indication" the Rockets believe the Nets can present them with the type of trade package they want for Harden.

The Nets boast some talented supporting players in Caris LeVert, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen in addition to draft picks, but it is unclear if the Nets would be willing to offer all of them or if the Rockets would be willing to accept it.

Harden, 31, is arguably the best offensive player in the NBA. The eight-time All-Star has led the NBA in scoring in each of the past three seasons, including in 2018-19 when he set a career high with 36.1 points per game.

After winning the 2017-18 NBA MVP, he has finished top-three in the MVP voting the past two seasons. Last season, he finished third after averaging 34.3 points, 7.5 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.

While there were high hopes surrounding the Rockets' 2019-20 campaign after they acquired Russell Westbrook from the Oklahoma City Thunder, the move did little to improve their chances of winning a championship, as they were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year.

The Rockets parted ways with head coach Mike D'Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey this offseason and replaced them with Stephen Silas and Rafael Stone, respectively.

D'Antoni and Morey were huge proponents of playing a fast-paced style and using analytics to their advantage. Though it's not clear exactly how the team will operate under a new regime, Silas and Stone noted two weeks ago during a press conference that they want the Rockets to be less predictable in their playing style next season.

Harden's reported desire to be traded may stem from the coaching and managerial changes and the uncertainty of whether Houston can vie for a title, but the Rockets have the upper hand in negotiations and can afford to wait until the perfect deal comes along.