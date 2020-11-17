Nets Rumors: BKN Expected to 'Spend Whatever It Takes' on Joe Harris Contract

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Nets are reportedly prepared to pay Joe Harris "whatever it takes" to keep the sweet-shooting guard in Brooklyn.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai are committed to keeping Harris despite what's expected to be a robust market.

Harris averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. While those are unspectacular numbers, Harris is also a committed team defender who is in the conversation for best knockdown shooter in basketball. He shoots a career 42.6 percent mark from three-point range and has not seen his efficiency dip as he's become more comfortable letting shots fly.

The Nets helped cultivate Harris' talent after he failed to impress with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was seemingly on his way out of basketball. That has led to a sense of loyalty from the Virginia product.

“My ideal scenario is to come back to Brooklyn,” Harris told reporters in September. "This is where I was afforded the opportunity. I’ve spent the last four years here. I love living here, I love being here, I love what the Nets are about. The organization as a whole is second to none across the league in terms of our reputation, how they treat the players. It’s a first-class operation.”

Money should be no object to the Nets, who are capped out for the foreseeable future, play in a large market and have one of the NBA's wealthiest owners in Tsai.

Given the Nets' obvious desire to eventually land a third star to pair with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it's also not in their best interest to allow a valuable rotation piece to walk for nothing in free agency. Harris should be back in Brooklyn next season, probably at a slight overpay.