    Nets Rumors: BKN Expected to 'Spend Whatever It Takes' on Joe Harris Contract

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020

    Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the second quarter of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
    Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

    The Nets are reportedly prepared to pay Joe Harris "whatever it takes" to keep the sweet-shooting guard in Brooklyn.

    Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported Nets general manager Sean Marks and owner Joe Tsai are committed to keeping Harris despite what's expected to be a robust market.

    Harris averaged 14.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season. While those are unspectacular numbers, Harris is also a committed team defender who is in the conversation for best knockdown shooter in basketball. He shoots a career 42.6 percent mark from three-point range and has not seen his efficiency dip as he's become more comfortable letting shots fly.

    The Nets helped cultivate Harris' talent after he failed to impress with the Cleveland Cavaliers and was seemingly on his way out of basketball. That has led to a sense of loyalty from the Virginia product. 

    “My ideal scenario is to come back to Brooklyn,” Harris told reporters in September. "This is where I was afforded the opportunity. I’ve spent the last four years here. I love living here, I love being here, I love what the Nets are about. The organization as a whole is second to none across the league in terms of our reputation, how they treat the players. It’s a first-class operation.”

    Money should be no object to the Nets, who are capped out for the foreseeable future, play in a large market and have one of the NBA's wealthiest owners in Tsai. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Given the Nets' obvious desire to eventually land a third star to pair with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it's also not in their best interest to allow a valuable rotation piece to walk for nothing in free agency. Harris should be back in Brooklyn next season, probably at a slight overpay. 

    Related

      Report: Nets Expected to 'Spend Whatever It Takes' on Joe Harris

      Report: Nets Expected to 'Spend Whatever It Takes' on Joe Harris
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Report: Nets Expected to 'Spend Whatever It Takes' on Joe Harris

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Realistic Draft Night Trades 🍿

      Five deals we could see Wednesday based on latest rumors 📲

      Realistic Draft Night Trades 🍿
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Realistic Draft Night Trades 🍿

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report

      Jrue Trade Winners & Losers 📊

      Was the Bucks' gamble worth it? We unpack last night's blockbuster trade 📲

      Jrue Trade Winners & Losers 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Jrue Trade Winners & Losers 📊

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report

      Every GM's Best and Worst Draft Pick

      Breaking down the highs and lows of every GM's draft resume

      Every GM's Best and Worst Draft Pick
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Every GM's Best and Worst Draft Pick

      Greg Swartz
      via Bleacher Report