NBA Draft Rumors: Last-Minute 2020 Draft Whispers

NBA Draft Rumors: Last-Minute 2020 Draft WhispersNovember 17, 2020
The 2020 NBA draft is just over a day away. The first round is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and from there, it's anyone's guess how things will unfold.
Not every one of the league's 30 teams owns a selection. However, all of them will be impacted and could be in play to reenter the draft depending on how things unfold.
The Los Angeles Lakers, for example, recently agreed to trade their first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a package to acquire Dennis Schroder. This leaves L.A. without any selections, though a deal could always be struck if the right prospect is left dangling in the draft.
It makes sense to examine rumors both team-specific and leaguewide. We'll do just that here. While we don't have an individual rumor for every franchise, we'll dig into all the latest buzz on the eve of the 2020 draft.
First, though, let's take a look at the projected first-round draft order following the start of the trade window.
Draft Order (Picks 1-30)
1. Minnesota Timberwolves
2. Golden State Warriors
3. Charlotte Hornets
4. Chicago Bulls
5. Cleveland Cavaliers
6. Atlanta Hawks
7. Detroit Pistons
8. New York Knicks
9. Washington Wizards
10. Phoenix Suns
11. San Antonio Spurs
12. Sacramento Kings
13. New Orleans Pelicans
14. Boston Celtics (from Memphis)
15. Orlando Magic
16. Houston Rockets (from Portland)
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn)
18. Dallas Mavericks
19. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia)
20. Miami Heat
21. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City)
22. Denver Nuggets (from Houston)
23. Utah Jazz
24. New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana)
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver)
26. Boston Celtics
27. New York Knicks (from Clippers)
28. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Lakers)
29. Toronto Raptors
30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee)
Anthony Edwards the Likely Target for Timberwolves at No. 1
With no clear-cut top prospect in this year's draft, the Minnesota Timberwolves may not even want to use the No. 1 pick themselves. Of course, with no clear-cut top prospect, there isn't a player many teams will be eager to go up and get.
The Timberwolves may be stuck selecting first, and if they do, they're rumored to be more interested in Georgia's Anthony Edwards than prospects like LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman.
"Trade talks are still heavily in play for this pick, but most NBA teams are now getting the sense that Edwards is the likely selection if the Wolves stay put," ESPN's Jonathan Givony wrote. "He brings a positional fit with D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, while Wiseman and Ball would overlap with those franchise cornerstones."
Edwards does make sense from a fit standpoint, so Edwards may be off the board by the time the Golden State Warriors select at No. 2.
Bulls, Pistons and Thunder May Be Interested in Ball
Edwards could be off the board when it's Golden State's turn if the Timberwolves are able to work a trade. One player that teams appear to be interested in moving up for is NBL product LaMelo Ball. According to Givony, league executives believe at least three teams may be willing to go up and get him.
"Some popular picks among executives to make such a move for Ball at No. 1 include the Chicago Bulls (currently holding the No. 4 pick), Detroit Pistons (No. 7) and Oklahoma City Thunder," Givony wrote.
Of course, there's a problem with Minnesota trying to sell the top pick for Ball. If teams believe that Edwards will be the pick at No. 1, they're going to be less likely to move that high to secure Ball—unless they believe that Golden State would be a lock to take him at No. 2.
Right now, it doesn't feel like Ball or any other player is a lock for the Warriors at that spot.
Wiseman No Longer a Lock for the Warriors
While Ball could be an option for Golden State, he isn't exactly an overwhelming favorite. However, the fact that the Warriors appear somewhat interested in him is noteworthy, as it has long felt like Memphis' James Wiseman would instead be the pick.
The Warriors could arguably use a big man like Wiseman more than another point guard like Ball. However, Ball could be changing the team's thinking.
"[Wiseman] no longer appears to be a lock for Golden State after Ball conducted an impressive workout in front of key members of the Warriors' ownership group, front office and coaching staff," Givony wrote.
Of course, there could be some smoke in play here. If Golden State believes teams are willing to move up for Ball, it makes sense to create the impression that they could select him if a deal isn't struck.
Celtics and Cavaliers Have Discussed a Trade
If a player like Wiseman or Ball happens to fall out of the top four, the Cleveland Cavaliers' fifth overall pick could become a hot commodity. According to Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto, the Boston Celtics have already made one attempt to move up to that draft slot.
"I heard Boston offered the Cavs their No. 14 pick and another first-round pick to move up to No. 5. The Celtics also have picks No. 26 and 30 in this draft," Pluto wrote.
This, of course, would require Cleveland being willing to part with the pick—and that will hinge almost entirely on which prospects are still on the board.
According to Pluto, the Cavaliers are interested in Dayton's Obi Toppin. According to The Athletic's John Hollinger, the Cavs are also interested in international prospect Deni Avdija. If Edwards, Ball and Wiseman are the first three players taken—as many expect—at least one of the two will remain for Cleveland.
Wiseman Unlikely to Fall Far, Coveted by Hornets
While the Cavaliers may love for Wiseman to fall to No. 5 for trade purposes, it appears unlikely. According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, some in the Warriors organization believe that Wiseman will go No. 1—to Minnesota or to a team that trades up.
If Wiseman does fall out of the top two, the Charlotte Hornets could be there to stop his slide.
"Sources also say the Charlotte Hornets 'want Wiseman badly,' a plausible belief given the team's established backcourt and need for a big man," Wasserman wrote.
Per Wasserman, if Charlotte misses out on Wiseman, it could turn its attention to USC's Onyeka Okongwu.
Spurs Looking to Move Up, Could Deal Veterans
While the San Antonio Spurs aren't currently in a position to take one of the top prospects in the draft, that could change by Wednesday evening. According to Jeremy Woo of SI.com, San Antonio is looking to move up and could part with some veteran talent to do so:
"The Spurs appear to be angling to move up from their spot in the lottery at No. 11 and are open to moving established veterans in what would seem to be an attempt to get even younger up and down the roster. LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan (who picked up his option on Monday) are entering the final year of their contracts, and this is a good time for San Antonio to explore trades."
Looking toward the future makes sense for the Spurs, who just missed the postseason for the first time since the 1996-97 season. San Antonio has largely built through the draft under head coach/president Gregg Popovich, and that approach isn't likely to change in 2020.
Hawks Reportedly Looking to Trade Down; GM Says Otherwise
If the Spurs are looking to deal a veteran to move up in the draft, the Atlanta Hawks may be a potential partner at No. 6.
"The Hawks are by far the most active team on the trade market, according to opposing front offices. They could attempt to be players for a veteran guard but could also trade down for a younger player and a pick in the teens," Givony wrote.
However, general manager Travis Schlenk recently contradicted the idea.
"We feel real comfortable at six, and that's why I think it's probably very likely we stay there," Schlenk said, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal Constitution.
Of course, it's tough to take anything any executive says at face value this close to draft day. The Hawks may really be comfortable with their options at No. 6. They may also be looking to maximize the value of the pick by publicly intending to keep it.
Okongwu Unlikely to Slide Past Wizards
If the Hornets don't scoop up Okongwu, it's unlikely that the former Trojans standout will fall a whole lot further. According to Wasserman, he's unlikely to fall past the Washington Wizards at No. 9:
"Buzz on Okongwu had been quiet through October. League sources now tell Bleacher Report he met with the Cleveland Cavaliers this week after meeting with the Hornets, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards. A league source told Bleacher Report the Wizards would be thrilled if Okongwu falls to them at No. 9, his perceived draft floor.
While Okongwu hasn't been one of the most heavily discussed prospects in recent weeks, he's still a high-upside player and is looking like a lock to go inside the top 10.
Will Chris Paul Deal Alter Suns' Draft Strategy?
The Phoenix Suns reportedly struck a deal earlier this week to acquire point guard Chris Paul from the Thunder. With Paul now on board, Phoenix could rethink its needs at pick No. 10.
According to Woo, Phoenix was eyeing guards before the deal and may now turn its attention elsewhere.
"Previously, I'd heard the Suns linked primarily to guards, and they were also thought to be considering trading back. If [Kelly] Oubre's departure and Paul's arrival alter the approach, it could make more sense for Phoenix to look at a wing," Woo wrote.
If there isn't a top-tier swingman available at No. 10, it's possible that Phoenix could look to trade the pick. For now, Paul should have the point guard spot covered for the Suns.
Could Kyle Kuzma Be a Draft-Day Trade Chip for the Lakers?
As previously mentioned, the Lakers are without a draft pick following their trade for Schroder. If Los Angeles looks to get back into the draft, could forward Kyle Kuzma become a trade chip? According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the Lakers have already discussed moving him once.
"From what I understand, there was interest in Jrue Holiday on the Lakers' side ahead of Dennis Schroder with a similar package, but with Kuzma in it as well," Pincus said on the Locked on Lakers podcast.
Schroder landed with the Lakers, while Holiday was dealt to the Milwaukee Bucks. Therefore, Kuzma remains in Los Angeles for now.
While it would make sense for the Lakers to hold onto their valuable sixth man, it's not outlandish to think that Kuzma could still be dealt if the right opportunity presents itself.
Odds and Ends and James Harden
According to Wasserman, the New York Knicks may take a best-player-available approach with the No. 8 selection.
"The New York Knicks seem to be looking hardest at Devin Vassell, Isaac Okoro and Kira Lewis Jr. They could be in the best-player-available conversation, though Lewis may be regarded as more of a trade-down target," Wasserman wrote. "Sources say the Knicks would be happy with either Vassell or Okoro."
Per Wasserman, the Sacramento Kings could take a similar approach and are "valuing analytics over needs."
According to Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel, the Orlando Magic could potentially move up from 15th, with Aaron Gordon "likely" being part of a trade package.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Houston Rockets star James Harden is looking to be traded— specifically to the Brooklyn Nets—though Houston would prefer to keep him.
"So far, Harden's determination to get to Brooklyn has resulted in no progress toward that end," Wojnarowski wrote.
Naturally, a Harden deal would likely involve some draft compensation, and if the Rockets are willing to move him, it could create interest among most of the league's other 29 teams.