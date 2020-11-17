NBA Draft Rumors: Last-Minute 2020 Draft Whispers

0 of 12

The 2020 NBA draft is just over a day away. The first round is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and from there, it's anyone's guess how things will unfold.

Not every one of the league's 30 teams owns a selection. However, all of them will be impacted and could be in play to reenter the draft depending on how things unfold.

The Los Angeles Lakers, for example, recently agreed to trade their first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of a package to acquire Dennis Schroder. This leaves L.A. without any selections, though a deal could always be struck if the right prospect is left dangling in the draft.

It makes sense to examine rumors both team-specific and leaguewide. We'll do just that here. While we don't have an individual rumor for every franchise, we'll dig into all the latest buzz on the eve of the 2020 draft.

First, though, let's take a look at the projected first-round draft order following the start of the trade window.