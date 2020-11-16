Bleacher Report's Final 2020 NBA Mock Draft

13 of 16

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG/SG, Freshman)

Terry's shooting touch and range are the draws, but he improved his stock over the past two months, mostly by bulking up and impressing during interviews. Aside from an easy-to-buy jumper, he has sharp ball skills and IQ that should translate to secondary playmaking.

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers, PG/SG, 2001)

Hampton's shooting has been a hot topic and key swing skill that he's been working on with trainer/coach Mike Miller. An improved shot to complement his explosiveness and secondary playmaking could significantly elevate Hampton's offense and ceiling.

23. Utah Jazz: Cole Anthony (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)

Anthony's shot creation and tough shot-making point to scoring potential, but he could slip into the 20s with teams cooling on his decision-making. An ideal situation for Anthony pictures him headed to a playoff team, on which he could play to his strengths and have less responsibility running an offense.

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Josh Green (Arizona, SF, Freshman)

Sources say Green is one of the options at which Milwaukee is looking at No. 24. He'd give the Bucks an explosive wing for transition and slashing, as well as a promising spot-up shooter and one of the draft's quickest perimeter defenders.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)

Using workouts to showcase a jump shot he didn't display much of at Arizona, Nnaji now has mid-first-round suitors. Teams see a role player, and one they should be able to bank on for efficient finishing, effective post play, second-chance points and, eventually, the ability to stretch the floor from three.





26. Boston Celtics: Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, PG, Junior)

Skilled with obvious basketball IQ, a competitive defensive edge and a strong analytical profile, Flynn has emerged as a first-round point guard who'll make some teams think in the late teens.

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Payton Pritchard (Oregon, PG/SG, Senior)

During the predraft process, there has been more talk about teams willing to look past Pritchard's limited tools and athleticism for a skill level that led to 20.5 points and 5.5 assists per game on 41.5 percent shooting from three. The Knicks could see a value pick and tough-minded role player whose perceived lower ceiling leads to too many teams passing.

28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Lakers): Tyler Bey (Colorado, PF, Junior)



Bey's defensive potential is earning him first-round looks, which he may wind up capitalizing on by showing in workouts he can shoot better than advertised.

29. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart (Washington, C, Freshman)

Despite Stewart's lack of modern-day skills and defensive switchability, teams are looking at him as an energizer capable of setting a tone with his physicality, toughness and motor around the basket.

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Sophomore)

Improvement as a scorer didn't move the needle on Jones' draft stock, but there is still interest in his passing IQ and defensive pressure. Just becoming an average shooter could go a long way for his chances of developing into a valuable role player.