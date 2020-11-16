Bleacher Report's Final 2020 NBA Mock DraftNovember 16, 2020
Bleacher Report's Final 2020 NBA Mock Draft
Roughly eight months since the last college basketball game, 2020 NBA draft week has finally arrived.
The draft's unpredictability continues to be mentioned by scouts and executives. There still isn't a consensus opinion of who goes No. 1. Almost every team picking within the top 10 has also been involved in some degree of trade conversations.
Expect the unexpected Wednesday night for the first-ever virtual draft.
1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball (Hawks, PG, 2001)
The Minnesota Timberwolves have the league guessing.
Some front offices believe Minnesota won't be able to resist LaMelo Ball's star potential, regardless of how he fits with D'Angelo Russell. Others think Anthony Edwards makes the most sense on paper given his potential to work as a scoring wing between Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. There is even buzz about Minnesota and James Wiseman, who the Wolves could simply deem the draft's most talented player.
And then there is the possibility of Minnesota trading down.
But if the Wolves stick at No. 1, Ball could win them over with his elite passing, arguably one of the most bankable skills from any prospect in a draft filled with uncertainty.
Minnesota could use Ball as the playmaking setup guard and Russell to score from the shooting guard spot. They should be interchangeable enough to work offensively, but the question is how many points per game they would give up defensively.
2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman (Memphis, C, Freshman)
Practically every projected top-eight pick has been tied to the Golden State Warriors. They have likely been sifting through offers to move down, where they could target Deni Avdija, Tyrese Haliburton or Devin Vassell.
But at No. 2, James Wiseman sounds like the favorite with the Warriors expected to value his athleticism and defensive potential for their frontcourt.
Though the upside kicks in for Wiseman once his shooting touch and post game come alive, he could take it slower early in Golden State, playing to his strengths as a finisher while protecting the Warriors' rim.
3. Charlotte Hornets: Anthony Edwards (Georgia, SG, Freshman)
With James Wiseman unlikely to slip past the Golden State Warriors, the Charlotte Hornets have likely engaged in some type of trade discussions with the Minnesota Timberwolves. No deal could mean the Hornets turn their attention to Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball, though Obi Toppin and Onyeka Okongwu remain sleeper options.
In the mix to go No. 1, Edwards would give Charlotte needed scoring firepower with his shot creation, shot-making and explosiveness in transition.
Assuming the Hornets are playing the long game, Edwards should have the edge over Toppin, who's roughly three years older.
4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija (Maccabi Tel Aviv, SF/PF, 2001)
With a best-player-available case and the ability to fit Chicago's lineup, Deni Avdija has been pegged to the Bulls since lottery night.
The new front office figures to value Avdija's competitiveness and low-maintenance approach in a rotation with shot-hunters like Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Coby White.
Teams view Avdija as one of the safest bets in the draft based on his success overseas, physical tools, skill versatility and reputation as a worker. He'd be Otto Porter Jr.'s long-term replacement, but he has the body and mentality to give Chicago tough minutes right away.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin (Dayton, PF/C, Sophomore)
Obi Toppin is as high as No. 2 on some scouts' boards. Teams are putting more stock into the certainty tied to his offense and scoring rather than his questionable defensive outlook.
The Cleveland Cavaliers can't be thinking about needs given the questions surrounding the roster, specifically Darius Garland's trajectory and the futures of Andre Drummond and Kevin Love. The front office would likely deem Toppin the best player available but also an attractive option for his potential to produce quick results.
General manager Koby Altman may be feeling some pressure after all the losses, the questionable Garland pick and the Drummond trade. Toppin comes off as one of the draft's surest bets based on his college dominance, explosiveness, shooting and passing skill.
6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu (C, USC, Freshman)
Onyeka Okongwu could go No. 6, either to the Atlanta Hawks or a team trading up.
Though the Hawks recently acquired Clint Capela, he won't stop them from taking Okongwu if they deem him the best player available. Aside from the rim protection he would offer a poor defensive team, he would also give Atlanta another finishing target for Trae Young, as well as a high-percentage shot-creator in the post.
But Okongwu could also be a target for teams potentially looking to move up, including the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics.
7. Detroit Pistons: Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State, PG, Sophomore)
Sources say the Detroit Pistons have had serious conversations about Patrick Williams, but he may be their Plan B to Plan A Tyrese Haliburton.
If the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks take frontcourt players, Haliburton could fall to the Pistons. In the short term, he'd be an easy fit with Derrick Rose since his passing and spot-up shooting would complement Rose's downhill attack game.
But Detroit also figures to see Haliburton as a player it could build around long-term based on his efficiency and decision-making from the point, as well as the versatility that would create flexibility for a lottery team trying to build a roster.
8. New York Knicks: Devin Vassell (Florida State, SG/SF, Sophomore)
The New York Knicks seem to be looking hardest at Devin Vassell, Isaac Okoro and Kira Lewis Jr. They could be in the best-player-available conversation, though Lewis may be regarded as more of a trade-down target.
Sources say the Knicks would be happy with either Vassell or Okoro. While both are regarded as premier defenders in this draft, Vassell could have the edge because of his superior shooting and higher perceived scoring upside.
Though he's labeled a three-and-D wing, some scouts believe there is more shot-creation potential to unlock from Vassell's footwork off the dribble and high release.
9. Washington Wizards: Devin Vassell (Florida State, SF, Sophomore)
Needs won't factor into the Washington Wizards' decision, but it does seem possible that defense gives a prospect an edge in their search.
Isaac Okoro is in the best-player-available conversation at No. 9, and he could sway Washington with his potential to lock down around the perimeter and guard multiple positions.
Offensively, his efficient off-ball scoring would also fit well for a lineup that features ball-dominant guards.
10. Phoenix Suns: Aaron Nesmith (Vanderbilt, SF, Sophomore)
Chris Paul trade rumors have many wondering whether the No. 10 pick will be made by the Phoenix Suns. If they stick, sources say Aaron Nesmith is high on their list after he shot 52.2 percent from three in 14 games before injuring his foot.
Despite the smaller sample size of action, teams still see Nesmith as one of the draft's premier shooters, and general manager James Jones may figure he can't add enough of them.
Motivated to make the playoffs next season, Jones may shy away from projects or point guards with questionable decision-making skills like Killian Hayes and Kira Lewis Jr. The Suns could use Nesmith's shot-making right away.
Late Lottery
11. San Antonio Spurs: Patrick Williams (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)
The Spurs apparently haven't been secretive about their motivation to make a trade, with multiple teams mentioning to Bleacher Report that they're up to something. Regardless, Williams makes sense at No. 11, whether for the Spurs or someone else. The interest in his standout physical profile, skill versatility and upside has become contagious during the predraft process.
12. Sacramento Kings: Killian Hayes (Ratiopharm Ulm, PG, 2001)
Hayes is receiving top-10 looks with the Detroit Pistons serving as a possible suitor. He could fall to No. 12 if the Pistons and New York Knicks pass. Sources say the Kings are valuing analytics over needs. At 6'5", Hayes could give them a second playmaker and a more natural passer than De'Aaron Fox.
13. New Orleans Pelicans: Saddiq Bey (Villanova, SF/PF, Sophomore)
Bey's positional tools, shooting and interviews have put him firmly in the late-lottery mix. The Pelicans could think about Kira Lewis Jr. if they're planning to trade Jrue Holiday, but with a reliable three-ball and unique maturity for an incoming rookie, Bey may seem too appropriate for New Orleans' particular group of young players.
14. Boston Celtics (via Memphis Grizzlies): Precious Achiuwa (Memphis, PF/C, Freshman)
It wouldn't be surprising if another team ended up picking at No. 14, with sources suggesting the Celtics are up to something. Teams we've spoken to in the 20s don't expect Achiuwa to be there. His defensive versatility is an attractive selling point, while flashes of offensive skill create hope for some bonus scoring potential.
Nos. 15-20
15. Orlando Magic: Kira Lewis Jr. (Alabama, PG, Sophomore)
No. 15 appears to be Lewis' floor, with the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks both potential top-10 suitors. Scouts love his speed and ability to break down defenses, plus the fact that he's younger or near the same age as most one-and-done freshmen.
16. Portland Trail Blazers: Aleksej Pokusevski (Olympiacos II, PF, 2001)
Though not every team has jumped aboard Pokusevski's wagon, one team in the top 20 figures to find the potential reward worth the risk. Sources say the Blazers have expressed interest in the 7-footer who has created buzz with his unique mix of three-point shooting, flashy passing and shot-blocking.
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets: Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, Sophomore)
Smith moved up draft boards by improving his shooting and body. Only a handful of NBA bigs average at least a three-pointer and block, and Smith seems like a sure bet to join the club.
18. Dallas Mavericks: Desmond Bane (TCU, SG, Senior)
Teams have raved about Bane's interviews, but his first-round case is still built around an attractive mix of shooting, passing and defensive IQ. The Mavericks are interested, and they may not want to risk seeing if he's there at No. 31.
19. Brooklyn Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, Freshman)
Despite an inconsistent freshman season, McDaniels remains enticing with 6'9” size and a guard's scoring skill set. Teams like the idea of a combo forward who can stretch the floor from three and make plays off the dribble.
20. Miami Heat: Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)
Opinions vary on Maxey, with believers buying his shot, touch, finishing and intangibles as skeptics question his shooting form, playmaking and athleticism. A team like the Heat won't overthink, particularly given the track record of Kentucky scoring guards, including Tyler Herro, Jamal Murray and Devin Booker.
Nos. 21-30
21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG/SG, Freshman)
Terry's shooting touch and range are the draws, but he improved his stock over the past two months, mostly by bulking up and impressing during interviews. Aside from an easy-to-buy jumper, he has sharp ball skills and IQ that should translate to secondary playmaking.
22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers, PG/SG, 2001)
Hampton's shooting has been a hot topic and key swing skill that he's been working on with trainer/coach Mike Miller. An improved shot to complement his explosiveness and secondary playmaking could significantly elevate Hampton's offense and ceiling.
23. Utah Jazz: Cole Anthony (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)
Anthony's shot creation and tough shot-making point to scoring potential, but he could slip into the 20s with teams cooling on his decision-making. An ideal situation for Anthony pictures him headed to a playoff team, on which he could play to his strengths and have less responsibility running an offense.
24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): Josh Green (Arizona, SF, Freshman)
Sources say Green is one of the options at which Milwaukee is looking at No. 24. He'd give the Bucks an explosive wing for transition and slashing, as well as a promising spot-up shooter and one of the draft's quickest perimeter defenders.
25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, PF/C, Freshman)
Using workouts to showcase a jump shot he didn't display much of at Arizona, Nnaji now has mid-first-round suitors. Teams see a role player, and one they should be able to bank on for efficient finishing, effective post play, second-chance points and, eventually, the ability to stretch the floor from three.
26. Boston Celtics: Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, PG, Junior)
Skilled with obvious basketball IQ, a competitive defensive edge and a strong analytical profile, Flynn has emerged as a first-round point guard who'll make some teams think in the late teens.
27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Payton Pritchard (Oregon, PG/SG, Senior)
During the predraft process, there has been more talk about teams willing to look past Pritchard's limited tools and athleticism for a skill level that led to 20.5 points and 5.5 assists per game on 41.5 percent shooting from three. The Knicks could see a value pick and tough-minded role player whose perceived lower ceiling leads to too many teams passing.
28. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Los Angeles Lakers): Tyler Bey (Colorado, PF, Junior)
Bey's defensive potential is earning him first-round looks, which he may wind up capitalizing on by showing in workouts he can shoot better than advertised.
29. Toronto Raptors: Isaiah Stewart (Washington, C, Freshman)
Despite Stewart's lack of modern-day skills and defensive switchability, teams are looking at him as an energizer capable of setting a tone with his physicality, toughness and motor around the basket.
30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Sophomore)
Improvement as a scorer didn't move the needle on Jones' draft stock, but there is still interest in his passing IQ and defensive pressure. Just becoming an average shooter could go a long way for his chances of developing into a valuable role player.
Nos. 31-40
31. Dallas Mavericks (via Golden State Warriors): Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, C, Sophomore)
Some teams have first-round grades for Oturu, who boosted his stock with improved shooting and driving to complement his post game and finishing.
32. Charlotte Hornets (via Cleveland Cavaliers): Theo Maledon (ASVEL, PG, 2001)
A regular in France's top league at 17 years old and EuroLeague at 18, Maledon comes with unique experience, a mature approach running the offense and versatile shooting skills.
33. Minnesota Timberwolves: Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona, SG/SF, 2000)
Teams are looking at Bolmaro as a draft-and-stash play, particularly given his favorable situation with Barcelona. He could use another year to improve his shooting while continuing to build on his signature playmaking and defensive energy.
34. Philadelphia 76ers (via Atlanta Hawks): Immanuel Quickley (Kentucky, SG, Sophomore)
Off the NBA radar as a freshman, Quickley has developed into a fringe first-rounder by building a case as a shooting specialist.
35. Sacramento Kings (via Detroit Pistons): Jordan Nwora (Louisville, SF/PF, Junior)
As a 6'7" forward, consecutive years with at least 75 made threes should help Nwora earn first-round looks for his shot-making.
36. Philadelphia 76ers (via New York Knicks): Elijah Hughes (Syracuse, SF, Junior)
Hughes gradually turned more heads this season as Syracuse's top option, wowing with advanced isolation and shot-making skills for an athletic 6'6" wing.
37. Washington Wizards (via Chicago Bulls): Xavier Tillman Sr. (Michigan State, PF/C, Junior)
Despite lacking any scoring upside, Tillman has emerged as a potential first-round pick for his special defensive IQ, as well as his offensive efficiency passing and cutting.
38. New York Knicks (via Charlotte Hornets): Jahmi'us Ramsey (Texas Tech, SG, Freshman)
Scouts have questioned Ramsey's handle and playmaking, but he possesses a persuasive mix of strength, athleticism, shot-making and confidence for scoring.
39. New Orleans Pelicans (via Washington Wizards): Cassius Winston (Michigan State, PG, Senior)
Age and athletic limitations could keep Winston out of the first round, but his passing IQ and advanced shooting skills should give him a chance to overcome a lack of size and burst.
40. Memphis Grizzlies (via Phoenix Suns): Grant Riller (Charleston, PG/SG, Senior)
Age, strength of schedule and questionable point guard skills could lead to teams passing on Riller, who comes with an outstanding statistical profile that includes 21.9 points per game, 60.9 percent true shooting and a 30.1 assist percentage. Advanced shot creation and finishing ability set him apart.
Nos. 41-50
41. San Antonio Spurs: Robert Woodard II (Mississippi State, SF/PF, Sophomore)
Though not a creative scorer or passer, Woodard should earn top-40 looks for his coveted mix of shooting, defensive versatility and athleticism.
42. New Orleans Pelicans: Devon Dotson (Kansas, PG, Sophomore)
It wasn't surprising to see Dotson finish with the fastest three-quarter sprint at the combine. Though there are questions about his jump shot, he'll have a chance to carve out a change-of-pace role with his speed handling in the open floor and turning the corner on ball screens.
43. Sacramento Kings: Udoka Azubuike (Kansas, C, Senior)
With a 7'7.25" wingspan, Azubuike has finishing and shot-blocking potential that have become worth valuing even if he's useless outside the paint.
44. Chicago Bulls (via Memphis Grizzlies): Isaiah Joe (Arkansas, SG, Sophomore)
Teams will be looking for shooters, and though Joe's percentage dipped this season, he still buried a ridiculous 207 threes in 60 career games at Arkansas.
45. Orlando Magic: Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)
Viewed as a lottery pick in November, Mannion could slip after an inefficient season. However, his passing and shot-making skills still popped for a 6'3" freshman ball-handler.
46. Portland Trail Blazers: Jay Scrubb (John L. Logan, SG, 2000)
Teams have been monitoring Scrubb, the nation's top JUCO player who backed out on Louisville to declare for the draft. Despite playing against lower-level competition, Scrubb's 6'6" frame, three-level scoring skills and dominance have generated second-round interest.
47. Boston Celtics (via Brooklyn Nets): Cassius Stanley (Duke, SF, Freshman)
Special athletic ability buys Stanley time with his offensive development. Realistically, teams will just be hoping he becomes a threatening spot-up shooter.
48. Golden State Warriors (via Dallas Mavericks): Skylar Mays (LSU, SG, Senior)
Mays can answer questions about his position and bankable strengths with versatility, crafty creation, tough shot-making and IQ.
49. Philadelphia 76ers: Mason Jones (Arkansas, SG, Senior)
The SEC's leading scorer, Jones offers an aggressive mix of transition offense, isolation shot-making and three-point shooting.
50. Atlanta Hawks (via Miami Heat): Ty-Shon Alexander (Creighton, SG, Junior)
Alexander made a habit of locking down Big East scoring guards, and with an improved three-ball and secondary playmaking skills, he's become a second-round flier.
Nos. 51-60
51. Golden State Warriors (via Utah Jazz): Yam Madar (Hapoel Tel Aviv, PG, 2000)
With scouts monitoring Madar after last summer's breakout at the U20 European Championships, he capitalized, particularly once the Israeli League resumed play in June. He's a potential bench spark with his ability to apply pressure at both ends.
52. Sacramento Kings (via Houston Rockets): Jalen Harris (Nevada, SG, Junior)
An exceptional creator and isolation scorer, Harris also registered the highest standing vertical (37.5") over the past four NBA combines.
53. Oklahoma City Thunder: CJ Elleby (Washington State, SG/SF, Sophomore)
A 6'6" 2-guard or wing, Elleby stands out for his shot creation and smooth three-level scoring. He only turned 20 in June, which makes it easier to look past this year's inefficiency.
54. Indiana Pacers: Killian Tillie (Gonzaga, PF/C, Senior)
Promising medical reports should earn Tillie a spot in the second round, where he'd offer value as a stretch big after shooting at least 40 percent from three every season at Gonzaga.
55. Brooklyn Nets (via Denver Nuggets): Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State, C, Junior)
Wesson has trimmed down since the season, and assuming his mobility has improved, his shooting touch, post skills and passing are worth looking into.
56. Charlotte Hornets (via Boston Celtics): Reggie Perry (Mississippi State, C, Sophomore)
An improved shot and passing skills make it easier to picture NBA potential with Perry, a 250-pound big who needed to become more versatile after not generating enough interest when he declared last year.
57. Los Angeles Clippers: Sam Merrill (Utah State, SG, Senior)
Merrill will be a 24-year-old rookie, though his shooting precision and IQ at both ends could help him earn immediate minutes if a rotation spot opens at any point.
58. Philadelphia 76ers (via Los Angeles Lakers): Nate Hinton (Houston, SG/SF, Sophomore)
Hinton's 8.7 rebounds per game for a 6'5" guard highlight his instincts and motor, but he also shot 38.7 percent from deep to create intriguing three-and-D potential.
59. Toronto Raptors: Josh Hall (Morvanian Prep, SF/PF, 2000)
Intrigued by Hall's positional size and perimeter skill set, teams have been checking in, and one could take a chance on the skilled combo forward who bypassed college to go pro out of high school.
60. New Orleans Pelicans (via Milwaukee Bucks): Saben Lee (Vanderbilt, PG/SG, Junior)
Explosive driving ability sets Lee apart, but he became a second-round option by improving his shot and playmaking skills.
Stats courtesy of Sports Reference and Synergy Sports.