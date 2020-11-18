Reasons to Believe in Raiders' Improving Defense

2 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

The Raiders spent a lot of resources in the offseason to make the defense better. They signed Nick Kwiatkoski, Cory Littleton, Jeff Heath, Carl Nassib and Maliek Collins in free agency to cure an ailing unit that needed fresh blood.

However, in the COVID-19-affected offseason, it would make sense the Raiders wouldn't start getting the best out of their new additions until later in the season. For some of those pieces, "later in the season" is now.

Kwiatkoski has put up his best games as a Raider in the last three weeks.

He has 27 tackles, two passes defended and a beauty of a one-handed interception to end the game against the Broncos. Had he not intercepted the ball it's likely that fellow free-agent acquisition Heath would have had his third interception of the game.

Nassib and Collins are starting to show signs of life on the defensive line as well. Collins has seven tackles and two pressures over the last three games, while Nassib has registered four pressures and a sack in that span.

Whether it's Guenther figuring out how to utilize these players or them simply becoming more comfortable they are starting to make plays and that has little to do with who they are playing.

Ironically enough, the free-agent acquisition who has struggled the most was the biggest name. Littleton hasn't made an impact and didn't play against the Broncos after being placed on the COVID/injured reserve list.

If he can start showing signs of life, the Raiders' improvement will continue.