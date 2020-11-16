James Wiseman Reportedly Hasn't Met with Timberwolves Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

One of the consensus top picks in Wednesday's NBA draft reportedly hasn't met with the team selecting first.

According to ESPN's Marc J. Spears, Memphis center James Wiseman hasn't worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Spears added that Wiseman "has not had any meetings" with Minnesota, and has only worked out for the Golden State Warriors and the Charlotte Hornets, who hold the second and third picks, respectively.

According to Austin Kent of Slam, Wiseman, who appeared in three games for Memphis before he left the school to prepare for the NBA draft amid an NCAA investigation, said he has been in contact with the Timberwolves, but "stressed that the Warriors and Hornets were the two teams with whom he'd been in the most direct contact."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst (h/t ClutchPoints) reported earlier this month that Wiseman "doesn't even want to do anything" with the Timberwolves because the team has a big man in Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns, a two-time All-Star, signed a five-year, $158 million deal with Minnesota ahead of the 2019-20 season and will not become a free agent until 2024.

Even if Wiseman gets his reported wish and avoids Minnesota at No. 1, he may drop even further. ESPN's Jonathan Givony reported that the Warriors had an "impressive" workout with LaMelo Ball, and Wiseman "no longer appears to be a lock" at the second overall selection (h/t Josh Schrock of NBC Sports).

Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reported that the Hornets are "highly interested" in Wiseman, with two of their three rotating centers moving on to free agency and the other, Cody Zeller, in the last year of his contract.

When the NBA draft arrives on Wednesday, it's unclear who will be the first overall selection. But if the Timberwolves go with Wiseman, it seems as though they're going in blind, having reportedly not spent much time with the 19-year-old.