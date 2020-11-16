Usain Bolt Says 'Super Athlete' Cristiano Ronaldo Would Beat Him in a Race

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Usain Bolt was known as the fastest man in the world during his career, but the former track star thinks Cristiano Ronaldo would beat him in a race today.

Bolt discussed who would win the hypothetical race with the Juventus star in a recent interview with Marca (6:42 of video).

"For sure Cristiano Ronaldo," he said, via TMZ Sports. "For me, he works out every day. For me, he's a super athlete, you know what I mean? He's always on top of his game. He works hard, he's focused. So right now, I definitely think he would be faster than me."

The Jamaican is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, winning the 100-meter dash in three straight Summer Games. However, the 34-year-old is now retired and hasn't raced competitively since 2017.

Bolt's long layoff could be enough to put the 35-year-old Ronaldo over the top.