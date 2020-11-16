    Usain Bolt Says 'Super Athlete' Cristiano Ronaldo Would Beat Him in a Race

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 16, 2020

    Jamaica's Usain Bolt makes his trademark gesture during a lap of honor at the end of the World Athletics Championships in London Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Matt Dunham/Associated Press

    Usain Bolt was known as the fastest man in the world during his career, but the former track star thinks Cristiano Ronaldo would beat him in a race today.

    Bolt discussed who would win the hypothetical race with the Juventus star in a recent interview with Marca (6:42 of video).

    "For sure Cristiano Ronaldo," he said, via TMZ Sports. "For me, he works out every day. For me, he's a super athlete, you know what I mean? He's always on top of his game. He works hard, he's focused. So right now, I definitely think he would be faster than me."

    The Jamaican is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist, winning the 100-meter dash in three straight Summer Games. However, the 34-year-old is now retired and hasn't raced competitively since 2017.

    Bolt's long layoff could be enough to put the 35-year-old Ronaldo over the top.

