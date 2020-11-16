NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Anthony Davis and More Top Stars

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

NBA free agency starts this week, but the biggest stars of this year’s class of potential signees will surely resign with their current teams.

The NBA draft will take place Wednesday, and free agency will begin Friday at 6 p.m. ET. This will give everyone a limited amount of time to put together their rosters and finish up their pending contract negotiations.

Heading into the 2020-21 NBA season, the market is full of strong role players. However, there are fewer star players who can change the trajectory of struggling teams. Big names like Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram will have to decide whether to take their chances during an unpredictable free-agent period or reach a satisfying deal with their respective organizations before training camp begins in less than two weeks.

Many players will likely opt for shorter deals because only a handful of teams have available cap space. That also means we won’t see as many massive contracts as we have since the new television deal went into effect in 2016. As such, it’s safe to assume most prospects will exercise their option or sign a short-term contract in hopes to earn a more lucrative deal over the next two years.