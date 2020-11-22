Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Survivor Series 2020 Card

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The kickoff will feature a dual-brand Battle Royal match featuring an indeterminate amount of Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown.

All WWE has touted this as is a means for either brand to get the momentum on their side with the first win of the night. No title shots are on the line or any other stakes.

As per usual, none of the wrestlers who will be competing in the match have been announced, either. That may depend on who is available that particular day and how WWE wants to keep things from getting too out of control with crossover between the shows.

However, if Lars Sullivan is involved, he's likely to be the favorite. He fits the bill of a big guy who could toss people out left and right—including even members of the SmackDown roster, just for the sake of it—and stand tall at the end.

WWE seems adamant about pushing him and he wasn't placed on Team SmackDown, so this would be the spot to feature him. If not Sullivan, it could be Big E, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt or any number of people that aren't already scheduled.

Prediction: Sullivan wins.