Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Survivor Series 2020 CardNovember 22, 2020
Final Picks for Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre and WWE Survivor Series 2020 Card
This Sunday starting with a kickoff at 6 p.m. ET, WWE Survivor Series 2020 will see the best of the best for Raw and SmackDown collide.
The battle for brand supremacy will feature each brand's champions against each other as well as the traditional Survivor Series elimination matches with five men and women from Team Raw and Team SmackDown clashing.
Which brand is the smart pick to come out on top? Who is most likely to walk away victorious in each match?
Before the show unfolds, let's break down one final round of predictions as we pick who will win at Survivor Series 2020.
Dual-Brand Battle Royal
The kickoff will feature a dual-brand Battle Royal match featuring an indeterminate amount of Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown.
All WWE has touted this as is a means for either brand to get the momentum on their side with the first win of the night. No title shots are on the line or any other stakes.
As per usual, none of the wrestlers who will be competing in the match have been announced, either. That may depend on who is available that particular day and how WWE wants to keep things from getting too out of control with crossover between the shows.
However, if Lars Sullivan is involved, he's likely to be the favorite. He fits the bill of a big guy who could toss people out left and right—including even members of the SmackDown roster, just for the sake of it—and stand tall at the end.
WWE seems adamant about pushing him and he wasn't placed on Team SmackDown, so this would be the spot to feature him. If not Sullivan, it could be Big E, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt or any number of people that aren't already scheduled.
Prediction: Sullivan wins.
United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn
It's not impossible Sami Zayn could beat Bobby Lashley, but it's extremely unlikely.
The United States champion looks better than ever, while the intercontinental champion is mostly a joke.
Zayn's character is a total coward who backs away from most fights while Lashley is the powerhouse of The Hurt Business who actively welcomes competition and forces even bigger Superstars like T-Bar to tap out.
There's a chance Zayn is able to score a quick pin, as he's the more cunning strategist of the two, but outside of a fluke, he's going to get squashed.
Prediction: Lashley wins.
Raw Tag Team Champions New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions Street Profits
The battle of tag team champions is the most even match of the whole card. Both The New Day and The Street Profits have it in them to win this, so the victor depends entirely on the rest of the results.
The New Day have experience on their side and more title wins, but The Street Profits have achieved their own records in their short time on the main roster.
In fact, if you ignore the title switch resetting the clock, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have had the longest time as tag team champions in the past decade save for only The New Day.
They share more than those commonalities. Both teams are charismatic, fun-loving guys who have the skills to back up all their mouthing off. Big E even alluded to how The Street Profits are "New Day lite" on SmackDown.
If not just to prove that wrong and give the younger guys more of a push, The Street Profits have a slight advantage to win this and earn The New Day's respect.
Prediction: The Street Profits win.
Raw Women's Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks
Asuka hasn't done much in recent weeks. It's as if WWE has nothing in mind for her and put her on the sidelines in the hopes no one would notice.
Meanwhile, Sasha Banks continues to feud with Bayley, but has also been attacked numerous times by Carmella.
As previously pointed out, Asuka has an overall 13-4 record against The Boss. Banks is in an even worse set of circumstances now as her former ally who used to help her win earlier this year against The Empress of Tomorrow is her enemy who could do just the opposite.
Bayley and/or Carmella may interfere and cost Banks the match or Asuka could just win outright like she tends to do with most of her opponents.
Unless WWE specifically wants to give the SmackDown women's champion a win to make her look stronger, this should be Asuka's to lose.
Prediction: Asuka wins.
WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Drew McIntyre recaptured the WWE Championship this past Monday to switch up the Survivor Series card, replacing Randy Orton as the world title opponent for Roman Reigns.
SmackDown's universal champion remains firm as the leader of the blue brand and the one who stared McIntyre down last week.
The Tribal Chief has his work cut out for him, as The King of Claymore Country should have more gusto than ever now that he has some new gear, an intimidating sword and has put The Legend Killer down seemingly for good.
However, McIntyre has more enemies than Reigns right now, too. In fact, Reigns has both Jey Uso and Paul Heyman who could be by his side to help him, while McIntyre has adversaries like Orton, Bray Wyatt and The Miz and John Morrison who may interfere.
Given WWE's propensity to give most wins to Reigns in almost every scenario imaginable, coupled with how amazing the Tribal Chief gimmick has been so far, watch out for SmackDown to take this point.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Both Raw and SmackDown had a bumpy ride determining their teams of the best of the best women on the roster.
Chelsea Green possibly should have been on SmackDown, but was injured during her big showcase. Natalya lost multiple qualifying matches before being the second-to-last possible option.
Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke should have been on Team Raw, but an injury to Rose and an attack by Reckoning took them out. Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce never really earned their spots and likely won't make a big difference.
The two stories to track here are Bianca Belair as the easy pick for the best member of Team SmackDown, while Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler busy themselves putting Lana through a table again.
Don't be surprised if WWE considers this a big gag and books this match where Lana is taken out early on, just to score a random fluke victory and be the sole survivor. However, if WWE values this as anything more than something to chuckle about, Belair should hold down the fort for the blue brand.
Prediction: Team SmackDown wins.
Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Even under the leadership of AJ Styles, Team Raw is an absolute mess. They can't go more than a few moments without wanting to destroy each other.
However, they are still a more imposing team than what SmackDown has to offer, when you look at the sum of their parts.
Otis has been a failure as of late, Seth Rollins has lost to both Rey Mysterio and Murphy and appears to be spiraling out of control, King Corbin never works well on these teams and Jey Uso has fought directly with Kevin Owens. SmackDown's just as problematic, but with less raw strength.
It might be a tough task, but the combined forces of The Phenomenal One, The Celtic Warrior, The Monster Among Men, The Original Bro and Limitless Keith Lee should be victorious.
Prediction: Team Raw wins.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.