Which Brand Has the Better Champions Entering 2020 WWE Survivor Series?

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Since WWE Survivor Series 2020 features the tagline "the best of the best," we should be expecting the very top talent in the company to face each other at the pay-per-view on Nov. 22.

Theoretically, whoever holds the belts should be the pinnacle of each division. But fans know that isn't necessarily true.

Some champions capture their titles through less-than-legitimate means and hold onto them by cheating, rather than actually winning.

The best on Raw might not be better than what SmackDown has to offer, which begs the question: Which brand has the better champions?

Let's compare the titleholders in each of the champion vs. champion matches this year and determine which brand will reign supreme.