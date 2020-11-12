76ers Trade Rumors: Josh Richardson Could Be Involved in Move for Patty Mills

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly expressed interest in a trade for veteran point guard Patty Mills, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

The San Antonio Spurs are reportedly shopping Mills this offseason, with both the 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks interested in the guard. Per O'Connor, a deal would "probably" send shooting guard Josh Richardson to San Antonio.

It could be part of a significant shake-up for the Spurs, who are reportedly shopping Mills, DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge after missing the playoffs for the first time since 1997.

A deal for Mills would be valuable for a Sixers squad that needs depth in the backcourt.

The team is loaded with frontcourt options in Joel Embiid, Al Horford and Tobias Harris, while Ben Simmons could be best suited as a forward instead of a point guard.

Richardson helped provide some balance from the perimeter, averaging 13.7 points per game last year, but consistency is an issue and the 27-year-old is relatively one-dimensional.

Mills has mostly come off the bench in his career, but he provides a lot of help in the rotation with his 38.9 percent shooting from three-point range during his 11 seasons in the NBA. He averaged a career-best 11.6 points per game last year, thanks in part to shooting 38.2 percent on a career-high 6.1 attempted threes, and remains a reliable player defensively.

The 32-year-old also brings 90 playoff games' worth of experience while helping the Spurs win an NBA title in 2014. That type of leadership could be useful for Philadelphia as it tries to get over the hump.