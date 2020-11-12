Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Chris Paul and Serge Ibaka

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If Chris Paul does make his way out of Oklahoma City and back to Los Angeles, it won't be with the Lakers.

It was almost a decade ago Paul's mega-deal to the Lakers was vetoed by then NBA commissioner David Stern. Now 35 years old and still hunting for a title before the end of his career, the Thunder point guard could return to the city where he helped turn the Clippers into one of the most dynamic teams in the league.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Paul won't even consider trying to go to the Lakers as OKC evaluates the trade market.

"The reason he doesn't want to go to the Lakers is because they're already established and they're already accomplished," Smith said in a tweet he posted Wednesday evening. "That's not the kind of ring chasing he wants to be a part of."

Smith said a return to the Clippers makes much more sense here. Paul and head coach Ty Lue have an established relationship—as do Paul and Clippers chairman Steve Ballmer—and Smith noted Kawhi Leonard approached the team about its point guard options after being eliminated from the postseason.

Paul has a player option for 2021 and would become a free agent after next season regardless. With the Clippers trying to win now, it would take a notable package for LA to afford Paul's $44 million salary.

That could leave the Lakers on the outside looking in of trade talks for Paul either way.

Instead, Los Angeles may be targeting a big man to add depth to the front court.

One person who fits the mold quite well is free agent center Serge Ibaka. Sean Deveny of Heavy.com was told by executives around the league the Lakers figure as one of the top contenders to land the 31-year-old veteran in free agency.

Ibaka averaged 15.4 points, 8.2 rebound and 1.4 assists in 55 regular season games last season and has proven capable of handling long stretches on the floor. That's an area where the Lakers could use a boost in with the team relying on Dwight Howard, Markieff Morris and Kyle Kuzma up front whenever LeBron James or Anthony Davis subbed out.

The big man from the Republic of Congo may be able to seamlessly step in and help.