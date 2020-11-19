    Ty-Shon Alexander Signs Suns Contract as Undrafted Free Agent After 2020 Draft

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 20, 2020

    Creighton's Ty-Shon Alexander (5) shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Butler in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
    Nati Harnik/Associated Press

    Ty-Shon Alexander is the newest member of the Phoenix Suns after the ex-Creighton guard agreed to a two-way deal on Thursday, per Matt Babcock of Babcock Hoops.

    Alexander confirmed the news on Twitter.

    The former Oak Hill Academy star averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game last year for the Bluejays.

                     

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    PlayerTy-Shon Alexander

    Position: PG/SG

    Height: 6'4"

    Weight: 195

    Pro Comparison: Gary Harris

    Scouting ReportAlexander offers a desirable mix of three-point shooting and defensive quickness. He's become money from behind the arc. At Creighton, he locked down some of the top scoring guards in the country. The ability to make plays in ball-screen situations, stretch the floor and guard both backcourt positions bodes well for his NBA fit.

       

    Suns Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Chris Paul, PG: $41.4M (2022)

    Devin Booker, SG: $31.7M (2024)

    Deandre Ayton, C: $9.2M (2022)

    Cameron Johnson, SF: $4.1M (2023)

    Mikal Bridges, SF: $4M (2022)

    Cheick Diallo, PF: $1.7M (2021)

    Elie Okobo, PG: $1.4M (2022)

    Abdel Nader, SF: $1.4M (2021)

    Jalen Smith, PF/C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Ty-Shon Alexander, PG/SG

             

    Free Agents

    Aron Baynes, C: UFA

    Cheick Diallo, PF: Team option

    Dario Saric, PF: RFA

    Frank Kaminsky, PF: UFA

    Jevon Carter, PG: RFA

    Tariq Owens, PF: RFA

    Cameron Payne, PG: Club option

    The Suns only made one draft pick Wednesday, adding Maryland big man Jalen Smith to the frontcourt. Alexander is the second rookie joining this year's roster.

    Phoenix may have had a quiet draft night, but the team has been busy lately, acquiring future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul as part of a larger deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder that notably sent Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr. out of Phoenix.

    Paul and shooting guard Devin Booker will occupy the bulk of the backcourt minutes, but the opportunity should be there for Alexander to carve out some time as a backup, especially if he carries over his three-and-D prowess into the NBA.

