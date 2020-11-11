Cubs VP Jason McLeod Reportedly Among 5 Finalists for Angels' GM Opening

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly narrowed their list of finalists for their vacant general manager position.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the team is deciding between five candidates, including Chicago Cubs senior vice president Jason McLeod, Seattle Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general managers Jared Porter and Amiel Sawdaye.

Rosenthal added the fifth finalist is Atlanta Braves assistant general manager Perry Minasian.

McLeod is the biggest name among the reported finalists. He has worked in the Cubs front office since November 2011 and led the scouting department when they drafted many key players for their 2016 championship team, including Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber.

Hollander has spent the previous five seasons working in Seattle's front office alongside general manager Jerry DiPoto. Minasian joined the Braves in 2017 after spending nine years with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Porter and Sawdaye have been top lieutenants in Arizona's front office under general manager Mike Hazen since 2016.

Billy Eppler, who spent the previous five seasons as the Angels general manager, was fired on Sept. 27 after the team finished 26-34. The 45-year-old was hired in October 2015 to replace DiPoto. He previously worked in the New York Yankees front office as scouting director and assistant general manager.

Since posting an MLB-best 98-64 record in 2014, Los Angeles has had one winning record in the past six seasons (85-77 in 2015) with no playoff appearances.