    Cubs VP Jason McLeod Reportedly Among 5 Finalists for Angels' GM Opening

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 11, 2020

    The Los Angeles Angels logo is seen behind home plate during the Angels baseball practice in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2009. The Angels play the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series on Thursday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Angels have reportedly narrowed their list of finalists for their vacant general manager position. 

    Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the team is deciding between five candidates, including Chicago Cubs senior vice president Jason McLeod, Seattle Mariners assistant general manager Justin Hollander and Arizona Diamondbacks assistant general managers Jared Porter and Amiel Sawdaye. 

    Rosenthal added the fifth finalist is Atlanta Braves assistant general manager Perry Minasian. 

    McLeod is the biggest name among the reported finalists. He has worked in the Cubs front office since November 2011 and led the scouting department when they drafted many key players for their 2016 championship team, including Albert Almora Jr., Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber. 

    Hollander has spent the previous five seasons working in Seattle's front office alongside general manager Jerry DiPoto. Minasian joined the Braves in 2017 after spending nine years with the Toronto Blue Jays. 

    Porter and Sawdaye have been top lieutenants in Arizona's front office under general manager Mike Hazen since 2016. 

    Billy Eppler, who spent the previous five seasons as the Angels general manager, was fired on Sept. 27 after the team finished 26-34. The 45-year-old was hired in October 2015 to replace DiPoto. He previously worked in the New York Yankees front office as scouting director and assistant general manager. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Since posting an MLB-best 98-64 record in 2014, Los Angeles has had one winning record in the past six seasons (85-77 in 2015) with no playoff appearances. 

    Related

      Every MLB Team's Biggest Hole to Fill

      The trades or free agency moves that each club should attempt to fix their roster

      Every MLB Team's Biggest Hole to Fill
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Every MLB Team's Biggest Hole to Fill

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report

      Angels closing in on their new GM

      Angels closing in on their new GM
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Angels closing in on their new GM

      Halos Heaven
      via Halos Heaven

      Angels narrow GM candidates to 5 (source)

      Angels narrow GM candidates to 5 (source)
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Angels narrow GM candidates to 5 (source)

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Angels narrow list of GM candidates to five

      Angels narrow list of GM candidates to five
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Angels narrow list of GM candidates to five

      Jeff Fletcher
      via Daily News