Yankees Rumors: Andrelton Simmons Targeted by NY in 2020 MLB Free Agency

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are reportedly interested in free-agent shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

According to Dan Martin of the New York Post, the Yankees have discussed Simmons in their organizational meetings, and Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported they've "been in contract" with the defensive superstar.

Simmons played for the Atlanta Braves from 2012 to 2015 before landing with the Los Angeles Angels from 2016 to 2020.

The four-time Gold Glove winner has finished first or second in defensive WAR in the American or National League each season from 2013 to 2018, per Baseball Reference.

After the Yankees' season ended, general manager Brian Cashman said the team would be evaluating options for shortstop following a year where Gleyber Torres (nine errors in 40 games) struggled at the position.

"We're gonna evaluate all circumstances that best fit us," Cashman said. "[Torres] is currently our shortstop. We think he's capable of better defense."

Torres struggled at the dish during an injury-plagued 2020 (.724 OPS), although he smacked 38 home runs alongside a .871 OPS in 2019 and is capable of much better. The 23-year-old will certainly stick in pinstripes, although another defensive home is a possibility.

Simmons might make the most sense, even if he doesn't provide much pop (zero home runs in 30 games in 2020). The Yankees have power throughout their entire lineup, but their defense has left a lot to be desired at multiple positions, including shortstop and catcher. Adding Simmons to shore up the middle infield could be a key toward New York making its first World Series since 2009.