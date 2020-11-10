Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Knicks, Clippers Interested in Rockets Star

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers are interested in trading for Houston Rockets point guard Russell Westbrook, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer said on The Mismatch podcast (5:45 mark) Tuesday.

"It is interesting the last 24 hours. I did have multiple sources that I trust tell me that teams believe Russell Westbrook could be had—that Westbrook could be had—and I've heard the Clippers have interest, I've heard the Knicks have interest in Westbrook, and whether anything materializes there, who knows? Who knows? But the fact is that there is a belief that a guy like Westbrook could become available."

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star and two-time scoring champion, won the 2016-17 NBA MVP with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's played one year in Houston after OKC traded him to the Rockets in July 2019.

The nine-time All-NBA team member was acquired in a deal that sent point guard Chris Paul to the Thunder. Westbrook had played 11 years with Oklahoma City and averaged a triple-double in three straight seasons from 2016-17 through 2018-19.

Westbrook, who turns 32 years old Thursday, averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game for the Rockets, who reached the Western Conference Semifinals before losing to the eventual NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As far as Westbrook's reported trade suitors go, the Knicks have been mentioned in the past, with Ian Begley of SNY dropping this news Oct. 14:

"Something else to keep an eye on: some agents who represent top point guard free agents believe the Knicks would poke around on a potential Russell Westbrook trade if Houston makes him available. It's worth noting that Westbrook, per sources, saw New York as a welcome landing spot last summer when Oklahoma City was talking to teams about potential trades."

The Clippers would be an interesting destination, as they just overhauled their roster last year by adding Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. L.A. started the year with championship aspirations but lost in the Western Conference Semifinals to the Denver Nuggets.