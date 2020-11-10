    Alex Cora Apologizes for Role in Sign-Stealing Case: 'I Deserved What Happened'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 10, 2020

    Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora listens to a question during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    As he returns to the Boston Red Sox for his second stint as manager, Alex Cora expressed remorse after being one of the key figures named in Major League Baseball's sign-stealing investigation. 

    Speaking to the media Tuesday, Cora said, "I deserved what happened, and I'm not proud of it."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

