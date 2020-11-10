Alex Cora Apologizes for Role in Sign-Stealing Case: 'I Deserved What Happened'

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

As he returns to the Boston Red Sox for his second stint as manager, Alex Cora expressed remorse after being one of the key figures named in Major League Baseball's sign-stealing investigation.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Cora said, "I deserved what happened, and I'm not proud of it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

