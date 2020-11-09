    Dave Roberts on Justin Turner: Emotions 'Got the Best Of' Dodgers at Celebration

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 9, 2020

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, left foreground, sits beside third baseman Justin Turner as they pose for a group picture after the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 to win the baseball World Series in Arlington, Texas. Baseball nearly made it through its version of playoff bubbles unscathed; two innings before the World Series ended, Justin Turner of the now-champion Los Angeles Dodgers Turner was pulled from the game after MLB was notified that he had tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    After MLB decided not to punish Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner for celebrating the World Series victory with his teammates on the field despite being previously removed from the game because of a positive coronavirus test, manager Dave Roberts spoke out about the incident.

    "This is new to all of us," Roberts said in an appearance on KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday. "So, I think that emotions certainly got the best of all of us." 

    Turner was taken out of the game in the eighth inning and moved to isolation after the team became aware of his positive test. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred explained in a statement Friday that the responsibility did not fall solely on the 35-year-old, and that Turner believed he had permission from "at least one" team employee to return for the team photo, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

    Turner also issued a statement Friday, saying that he intended to take a photo on the field with his wife and "assumed by that point that few people were left on the field":

    "In hindsight, I should have waited until the field was clear of others to take that photo with my wife. I sincerely apologize to everyone on the field for failing to appreciate the risks of returning to the field. I have spoken with almost every teammate, coach, and staff member, and my intentions were never to make anyone uncomfortable or put anyone at further risk."

    Roberts, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in 2010, sat next to Turner for the team photo, but he told KTLA 5 that he doesn't "apologize for that." 

    "The main thing is Justin's healthy and we're moving past it," he said. "We can really celebrate the thing that we want, and that's a championship with the Dodgers." 

