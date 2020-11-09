Nets Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie Eyed for Trade by Western Conference Contenders

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has reportedly drawn trade interest from multiple Western Conference teams.

Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the interest, though it's unclear where the Nets stand on potentially trading Dinwiddie.

The veteran guard is an interesting trade piece but would probably be part of a package the Nets compile for a third star next to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving rather than being sent away by himself.

Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 2019-20 while starting 49 games in place of an injured Irving, who was limited to just 20 games. His $11.5 million salary for next season is a bargain, but the 27-year-old will almost certainly test free agency in 2021 rather than take his $12.3 million player option. Any team that trades for Dinwiddie has to acknowledge the possibility he's either a rental or someone who will probably be seeking upwards of $17-20 million per season the following summer.

“To feel forgotten about after averaging 20 points a game is an interesting experience," Dinwiddie told House of Highlights last month. "But it’s a lot better than feeling forgotten about and averaging four points a game. You just roll with it and try to plug in the best you can on the team that you’re on and figure it out day-by-day.”

Dinwiddie has also been acknowledging the possibility of a trade Monday on Twitter, saying he "had the most fun of my career playing for the Nets."

Brooklyn may be smart to capitalize on the peak of Dinwiddie's value now, but it's unclear what stars will be available on the trade market. Bradley Beal is the dream candidate—just not one that may be realistic. The Wizards have given no indication they're willing to trade Beal this offseason. Jrue Holiday is a possibility, but it's fair to wonder how much the Nets would be willing to trade in a package for a player who has never made an All-Star team.

It's at least possible that Dinwiddie begins next season still in a Nets uniform.