    Nets Rumors: RJ Hampton Works Out for Brooklyn Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 9, 2020

    Roderick
    Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

    The Brooklyn Nets reportedly worked out guard prospect RJ Hampton in recent weeks ahead of the Nov. 18 NBA draft, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

    Berman previously reported the Nets would be "extremely interested" in Hampton at No. 19 overall should he still be available. The New York Knicks also reportedly like the guard, although taking him at No. 8 could be considered a reach.

    The 6'5" Hampton had an up-and-down season with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL, and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected he would go No. 24 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks in the draft.

    Hampton, 19, opted for the NBL instead of college basketball, and his numbers didn't jump off the screen: 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.6 minutes per game on 40.7 percent shooting from the field and 29.5 percent from three.

    Still, he was the No. 5 prospect in the 2019 class out of high school, per 247Sports.

    Berman also reported Hampton has been working on his shooting with former NBA players Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller. And Wasserman called his shooting a "swing skill," adding: "Until his three-ball and pull-up jumper improve, he'll add value by attacking in transition, getting downhill off ball screens and adding secondary playmaking."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Brooklyn doesn't necessarily need immediate backcourt help next season with Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert returning, but Hampton could still be an intriguing high-ceiling, long-term project.

    Related

      MIL's Brown Settles for $750K

      Bucks' Sterling Brown reaches settlement with city of Milwaukee for his civil rights lawsuit against police (Shams)

      MIL's Brown Settles for $750K
      NBA logo
      NBA

      MIL's Brown Settles for $750K

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Nets Work Out RJ Hampton Ahead of Draft

      Report: Nets Work Out RJ Hampton Ahead of Draft
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      Report: Nets Work Out RJ Hampton Ahead of Draft

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Trades That Could Change Everything

      Simple trades that would change the NBA landscape 📲

      NBA Trades That Could Change Everything
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Trades That Could Change Everything

      Zach Buckley
      via Bleacher Report

      How interested are the Nets in R.J. Hampton?

      How interested are the Nets in R.J. Hampton?
      Brooklyn Nets logo
      Brooklyn Nets

      How interested are the Nets in R.J. Hampton?

      NetsDaily
      via NetsDaily