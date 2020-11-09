Nets Rumors: RJ Hampton Works Out for Brooklyn Ahead of 2020 NBA Draft

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly worked out guard prospect RJ Hampton in recent weeks ahead of the Nov. 18 NBA draft, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Berman previously reported the Nets would be "extremely interested" in Hampton at No. 19 overall should he still be available. The New York Knicks also reportedly like the guard, although taking him at No. 8 could be considered a reach.

The 6'5" Hampton had an up-and-down season with the New Zealand Breakers of the NBL, and Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected he would go No. 24 overall to the Milwaukee Bucks in the draft.

Hampton, 19, opted for the NBL instead of college basketball, and his numbers didn't jump off the screen: 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.6 minutes per game on 40.7 percent shooting from the field and 29.5 percent from three.

Still, he was the No. 5 prospect in the 2019 class out of high school, per 247Sports.

Berman also reported Hampton has been working on his shooting with former NBA players Penny Hardaway and Mike Miller. And Wasserman called his shooting a "swing skill," adding: "Until his three-ball and pull-up jumper improve, he'll add value by attacking in transition, getting downhill off ball screens and adding secondary playmaking."

Brooklyn doesn't necessarily need immediate backcourt help next season with Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie and Caris LeVert returning, but Hampton could still be an intriguing high-ceiling, long-term project.