2020 NBA Mock Draft: 2 Weeks to Go, Who Goes No. 1?

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder): Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG/SG, Freshman)

Receiving looks in the teens, Terry also has teams in the 20s hoping he falls. We've heard the Sixers are interested in Terry, who'd give them another ball-handler, as well as a shooter capable of firing from deep in transition and off screens.

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets): Tyrese Maxey (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)

Teams sound split on Maxey, with some buying his scoring and believing his shooting is sharper than the numbers suggest. Skeptics question his shot mechanics and playmaking for a 6'3", below-the-rim guard. The Nuggets have a history of buying low and not overreacting to stats or predraft developments.

23. Utah Jazz: Cole Anthony (North Carolina, PG, Freshman)

Once viewed as a top-10 pick, Anthony seems to be sliding down boards. The question is who'll be willing to catch his fall. Utah would be a good fit for Anthony, who could focus on scoring and shot-making off the bench without having as much early responsibility running an offense.

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers): RJ Hampton (New Zealand Breakers, PG/SG, 2001)

Hampton's shooting remains a key swing skill, but the Bucks could deem it worth betting on this late given what a jump shot could do for an explosive, 6'5" ball-handler. Until his three-ball and pull-up jumper improve, he'll add value by attacking in transition, getting downhill off ball screens and adding secondary playmaking.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Denver Nuggets): Josh Green (Arizona, SG/SF, Freshman)

Reviews for Green vary, with multiple teams telling Bleacher Report they project a late first-round pick. We've mentioned him as a potential steal in this draft, undervalued because of concerns over his creation. His explosiveness, spot-up shooting, floater touch and defensive quickness could work well in a supporting role.

26. Boston Celtics: Malachi Flynn (San Diego State, PG, Junior)

Flynn seems to be viewed by teams as a first-rounder after flying under the radar during the season. He doesn't pop physically or athletically, but between his ball skills, shooting range, IQ and pesky defense, he appears easy to trust and ready to handle a backup role sooner than later.

27. New York Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers): Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, Freshman)

If the Knicks don't get Haliburton and pass on Lewis and Hayes, they could focus on Flynn or Mannion as point guard targets at No. 27. Mannion's stock fell despite him finishing as the only freshman in the country to average at least 14 points and five assists. It's a worthwhile gamble on a skilled, competitive ball-handler who may wrongfully slip due to poor percentages caused by a few shooting slumps.

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Payton Pritchard (Oregon, PG/SG, Senior)

Teams are looking at Pritchard as a value pick capable of adding shot-making, passing and toughness on a rookie contract. The Lakers could look past his limited tools and athleticism, focusing instead on his skill level and intangibles.

29. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Bey (Colorado, PF, Junior)

A 43.5" max vertical highlights Bey's athleticism, which he uses for finishing and covering ground defensively. Showcasing enough shooting touch in workouts could lead to first-round interest from the Raptors, who worked out Bey last week and may need frontcourt depth.

30. Boston Celtics (via Milwaukee Bucks): Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona, SG/SF, 2000)

Though the Celtics are expected to be busy exploring trades with their three first-round picks, drafting and stashing Bolmaro would make sense if they keep No. 30. He's been quiet with Barcelona's senior team over the past month, but he's drawn NBA attention over the years with his playmaking and defense for a 6'7" wing.