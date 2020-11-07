LeBron James Celebrates Joe Biden's Projected 2020 Election Win vs. Donald Trump

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate the projection that Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States.

James fired off a series of tweets to show his satisfaction:

LeBron made it clear leading up to the election that he was endorsing Biden over incumbent president and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

James has never hidden his dislike for Trump, especially dating back to 2017, when he famously called Trump a "bum" after Trump rescinded his White House invitation to Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry:

LeBron co-founded a voting rights organization called More Than A Vote in an effort to get more people to the polls for the 2020 presidential election. The organization also signed up 10,000 volunteer poll workers, per CNN.

The efforts made by James and others to increase the voter base seemed to work, as CNN reported that nearly 145 million votes have been cast for president this year. Of those votes, over 74.4 million have been cast for Biden.

CNN was one of many news outlets to call the race for Biden on Saturday when it projected that Pennsylvania and its 20 Electoral College votes went to Biden.

A win in Pennsylvania would give Biden 273 Electoral College votes overall, putting him over the threshold of 270 needed to be elected president.