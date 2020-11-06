Hawks' Trae Young Buys Lunch for State Farm Arena Election Poll Workers

John Amis/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has made civic engagement one of his core priorities as he continues his NBA career. The guard helped establish the voting rights advocacy group More Than A Vote with LeBron James and Phoenix Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, which in turn recruited 10,000 poll workers for the 2020 election.

Young kept up his involvement Friday by buying lunch for all of the poll workers at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the Hawks' home arena, which had been used as a polling location during the election.

In a tweet, Young showcased boxes for lunches from Jason's Deli set up to feed the volunteers at the downtown facility while officials continue counting votes.

Players with the Pittsburgh Steelers made a similar gesture, purchasing dinner for poll workers in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, earlier this week.

Both Georgia and Pennsylvania remain critical states up for grabs as the 2020 election gets closer to solidifying the next president of the United States.