Steelers Buy Dinner for Allegheny County Poll Workers Counting Election Ballots

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers stepped up to support poll workers in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday evening, purchasing dinner for those helping tally votes in one of the state's most crucial regions.

Pennsylvania has captured the focus of the nation as mail-in ballots continue to be counted in a close presidential election. That's put added pressure on poll workers as the state's 20 electoral votes remain up for grabs.

The Steelers have made sure those who are working to support the democratic process are being taken care of at home.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Pittsburgh players took the initiative to buy dinner for all of the ballot counters in the county and worked with the Steelers to ensure the meals were delivered.

It remains unclear how long the vote tabulation process will take across the state.