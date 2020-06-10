LeBron James, Trae Young, More Create Voting Rights Group Ahead of 2020 Election

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 11, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 file photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James appears during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Though the coronavirus pandemic has upended graduation season, James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the Class of 2020. The one-hour special,
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Phoenix Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and other black athletes and entertainers came together to form a voting rights group called More Than a Vote, according to the New York Times' Jonathan Martin.

The group's aim is to protect the voting rights of African Americans while also amplifying "their voices in this fall's presidential election."

"Because of everything that's going on, people are finally starting to listen to us—we feel like we're finally getting a foot in the door," James told Martin on Wednesday. "How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we're getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference."

Young added: "If people my age see that I'm going out and I'm voting and I'm talking, maybe the next 21-year-old will."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    LIVE: 2020 MLB Draft

    🤩 Stacked class of future pros 🔠 Live grades in the app 👉 Follow every pick here

    Featured logo
    Featured

    LIVE: 2020 MLB Draft

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag

    NASCAR says the Confederate flag ‘runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment’

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NASCAR Bans Confederate Flag

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside McCoy’s Double Transfer

    Former 5-star recruit Bru McCoy tells @MirinFader he got death threats for leaving USC and opens up on why he left Texas to go back ➡️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Inside McCoy’s Double Transfer

    Mirin Fader
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Late-Round Steals in Recent MLB Draft History

    @ZachRymer looks at the greatest draft steals since 2000 📲

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Best Late-Round Steals in Recent MLB Draft History

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report