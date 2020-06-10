LeBron James, Trae Young, More Create Voting Rights Group Ahead of 2020 Election

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, Phoenix Mercury point guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and other black athletes and entertainers came together to form a voting rights group called More Than a Vote, according to the New York Times' Jonathan Martin.

The group's aim is to protect the voting rights of African Americans while also amplifying "their voices in this fall's presidential election."

"Because of everything that's going on, people are finally starting to listen to us—we feel like we're finally getting a foot in the door," James told Martin on Wednesday. "How long is up to us. We don't know. But we feel like we're getting some ears and some attention, and this is the time for us to finally make a difference."

Young added: "If people my age see that I'm going out and I'm voting and I'm talking, maybe the next 21-year-old will."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

