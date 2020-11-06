Warriors Rumors: Anthony Edwards Likely Target at No. 2 in Draft If Available

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Less than two weeks away from the 2020 NBA draft, the Golden State Warriors are reportedly targeting Anthony Edwards with the No. 2 overall pick.

Per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors believe Edwards has the potential to "blossom into a face of a franchise and multi-time All-Star if put in the right situation" and "would likely" select the Georgia star if he's available.

As is always the case leading up to the draft, it's unclear if the Warriors are locked in on any one prospect.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman wrote in his latest mock draft that the Warriors "will explore trade scenarios" because they "like players who'll be available in the mid-to-late lottery range."

Wasserman also noted Golden State likes Deni Avdija and Devin Vassell and is "higher on (James) Wiseman than Anthony Edwards."

Scouting reports for Edwards tend to vary, though most agree he's one of the top players in this year's class.

Wasserman has the reigning SEC Freshman of the Year ranked fourth overall on his big board:

"With 6'5", 225-pound size, advanced shot-creation and shot-making skills and an average of 19.1 points per game, Anthony Edwards is No. 1 on some draft boards. There are also scouts who believe he's fool's gold.

"I'm in the middle, not ready to trust his mentality, shot selection and defense as a No. 1 pick but willing to buy that his scoring ability will translate."

Edwards went on SportsCenter last week and said his game compares favorably to Dwyane Wade. The 19-year-old led the Bulldogs with 19.1 points and ranked second with 5.2 rebounds per game in 2019-20.

The 2020 NBA draft will take place virtually on Nov. 18.