3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 9 Loss

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game did not go as well for the San Francisco 49ers this time around.

On Thursday night, the 49ers lost to the Green Bay Packers 34-17 at Levi's Stadium, falling to 4-5 this season. It was San Francisco's second loss in a span of five days, and it fell to 1-4 at home this year.

The Packers scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, and they controlled it the rest of the way, building an 18-point lead by halftime. The 49ers trailed 34-3 with five minutes to go in the contest before scoring two late touchdowns to make the score a bit closer.

It's been a tough season thus far for San Francisco, which entered with high aspirations after winning the NFC title last season and playing in Super Bowl LIV. But it's starting to run out of time to get things back on track if it hopes to make the playoffs again this season, especially because the NFC West is currently the toughest division in the NFL.

Here are three takeaways from the 49ers' loss on Thursday night.