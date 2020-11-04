    Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Featured in Assassin's Creed Valhalla Video Game

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 5, 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger walks during the seventh inning in Game 4 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    Baseball fans who purchase the new Assassin's Creed video game may notice a familiar swing from one of the Viking characters.

    Los Angeles Dodgers star—and newly crowned World Series champion—Cody Bellinger has been digitally rendered into the latest chapter of the popular video game series, Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

    Bellinger tweeted the news Wednesday. The center fielder apparently worked with game designers at Ubisoft earlier this year, with the production company using motion capture tools to record Bellinger's swing.

    He'll portray the character Otta Sluggasson—and as the name suggests, Bellinger's knack for hitting will come in handy.

    Bellinger slashed .239/.333/.455 with 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 2020. He won the National League MVP Award in 2019 when he hit 47 homers with 115 RBI and slashed .305/.406/.629. Gamers will want to keep that power in mind when the volume is released November 10.

