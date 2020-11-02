Bulls Rumors: Bucks' Josh Longstaff Hired to Billy Donovan's Coaching Staff

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls will reportedly hire Josh Longstaff to be a front-of-the-bench assistant under head coach Billy Donovan, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Longstaff has spent the past two years with the Milwaukee Bucks and has made several other notable stops in the NBA:

It will be part of a new administration for the Bulls under Donovan, who was announced as the new head coach in September after spending five seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's part of a major shakeup since the end of last season that also includes the hiring of Arturas Karnisovas as the executive vice president of basketball operations and Marc Eversley as the general manager.

The Bulls are hoping for a change after three straight losing seasons, including last year's 22-43 mark.

In five years under Fred Hoiberg and Jim Boylen, the team has one playoff appearance that resulted in a first-round exit.

Longstaff has experienced much more success in recent years, working for a Bucks squad that has produced the best regular-season record in the NBA in each of the last two seasons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In 2017-18, he was the head coach of the Erie BayHawks and led the G League squad to the Eastern Conference Finals in its inaugural season.

He started his coaching career as a player personnel and video coordinator with the Thunder in 2010, eventually getting his first assistant coach job with the Knicks in 2016-17.

According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, he was also the favorite coach of Kristaps Porzingis while in New York, even becoming his "confidant."

Longstaff will now hope to get the most out of the Chicago roster filled with young talent like Zach LaVine, Coby White, Wendell Carter and Lauri Markkanen.