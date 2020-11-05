College Football Playoff Projections: Week 10 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

There were four significant upsets in Week 9 that shook up the latest bowl projections and AP Top 25 rankings. Oklahoma State lost to Texas. North Carolina lost to Virginia. Kansas State got pummeled by West Virginia. And Michigan shockingly lost to Michigan State.

Oklahoma State's defeat not only dropped the Cowboys from No. 6 to No. 14, but it also brought Texas back into the poll at No. 22. North Carolina and Kansas State dropped out of the rankings from Nos. 15 and 16, respectively. And Michigan fell 10 spots to No. 23.

In the middle of that madness, BYU sneaked into the Top 10 at No. 9, Coastal Carolina and Marshall became the new Nos. 15 and 16, and Liberty made its program debut in the AP poll at No. 25.

Where do those poll movers find themselves in our latest bowl projections?

One more note before we dive in: While there is no wins requirement for bowl eligibility this year, I'm instituting a personal rule that teams with at least two games played and a winning percentage below .300 will not be included.

I did decide to make an exception for 0-2 Penn State since the Nittany Lions are probably going to win at least four of their remaining six games. But if they lose to Maryland this week, they're getting kicked to the curb so hard.

Bowls are broken into six tiers in ascending order of magnitude.