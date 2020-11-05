College Football Playoff Projections: Week 10 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

College Football Playoff Projections: Week 10 Rankings and Bowl ForecastNovember 5, 2020
There were four significant upsets in Week 9 that shook up the latest bowl projections and AP Top 25 rankings. Oklahoma State lost to Texas. North Carolina lost to Virginia. Kansas State got pummeled by West Virginia. And Michigan shockingly lost to Michigan State.
Oklahoma State's defeat not only dropped the Cowboys from No. 6 to No. 14, but it also brought Texas back into the poll at No. 22. North Carolina and Kansas State dropped out of the rankings from Nos. 15 and 16, respectively. And Michigan fell 10 spots to No. 23.
In the middle of that madness, BYU sneaked into the Top 10 at No. 9, Coastal Carolina and Marshall became the new Nos. 15 and 16, and Liberty made its program debut in the AP poll at No. 25.
Where do those poll movers find themselves in our latest bowl projections?
One more note before we dive in: While there is no wins requirement for bowl eligibility this year, I'm instituting a personal rule that teams with at least two games played and a winning percentage below .300 will not be included.
I did decide to make an exception for 0-2 Penn State since the Nittany Lions are probably going to win at least four of their remaining six games. But if they lose to Maryland this week, they're getting kicked to the curb so hard.
Bowls are broken into six tiers in ascending order of magnitude.
Group of Five Bowls
Frisco (Dec. 19): UTSA (4-4) vs. Wyoming (1-1)
Myrtle Beach (Dec. 21): Georgia Southern (4-2) vs. Liberty* (6-0)
Boca Raton (Dec. 22): Florida Atlantic (2-1) vs. Tulane (3-4)
Famous Idaho Potato (Dec. 22): Central Michigan (1-0) vs. San Jose State (2-0)
New Orleans (Dec. 23): Coastal Carolina (6-0) vs. Marshall (5-0)
New Mexico (Dec. 24): Nevada (2-0) vs. UAB (4-3)
Camellia (Dec. 25): Louisiana (5-1) vs. Miami-OH (1-0)
Cure (Dec. 26): Buffalo (1-0) vs. Troy (4-2)
LendingTree (Dec. 26): Appalachian State (4-1) vs. Ohio (0-1)
Arizona (Dec. 31): San Diego State (2-0) vs. Toledo (1-0)
Armed Forces (Dec. 31): Louisiana Tech (4-3) vs. Navy (3-4)
*Liberty takes an AAC/MAC spot in the Myrtle Beach Bowl
Welcome back, Wednesday night MACtion. We missed you dearly.
On Saturday, we'll find out if Coastal Carolina, Liberty and Marshall can keep their dreams of an undefeated season alive and remain in the AP Top 25 for at least one more week.
Marshall (vs. Massachusetts) is just about guaranteed to win. Coastal Carolina (vs. South Alabama) is favored by two touchdowns one week after its 51-0 annihilation of Georgia State. And Liberty (at Virginia Tech) is a huge underdog, but that's mostly because the Flames have yet to face a single opponent worth a darn. They have enough offensive firepower to potentially shock the Hokies, though I'm not expecting that to happen.
One other intriguing game with potentially big ramifications for bowl season is Troy at Georgia Southern.
Both are projected for bowl games, but the Sun Belt only has contractual ties to five bowls. And Coastal Carolina, Louisiana and Appalachian State are in better standing than either of these two. The winner will just about lock up a bowl spot, while the loser could be in some trouble.
And considering Troy has done the best job (among Sun Belt teams) of shutting down Georgia Southern's triple-option attack in each of the past two seasons, the Trojans should have the upper hand.
Power Five vs. Group of Five Bowls
Montgomery (Dec. 23): Tulsa (3-1) vs. Virginia (2-4)
First Responder (Dec. 26): Houston (2-2) vs. TCU (2-3)
Gasparilla (Dec. 26): Florida State (2-4) vs. UCF (4-2)
Independence (Dec. 26): Army (6-1) vs. Washington (0-0)
Military (Dec. 28): SMU (6-1) vs. Pittsburgh (3-4)
Los Angeles (Dec. 30): Boise State (2-0) vs. California (0-0)
Birmingham (Jan. 1): Ole Miss (2-4) vs. Memphis (3-2)
Every year, there's one pairing in a lower-tier bowl that happens to fall into place in early-to-mid November, and it immediately becomes the one bowl game I desperately want to see happen.
Last year, that pairing was Air Force vs. Washington State, and we actually got it in the Cheez-It Bowl.
This year, it's Ole Miss vs. Memphis.
Not only is there a lot of history between those two programs (48 meetings in the past 60 years), but these also are two of the best offenses and two of the worse defenses in the nation this season. Both teams are averaging better than 500 yards per game on offense and allowing more than 500 yards per game on defense.
Ole Miss vs. Memphis could be a repeat of the 2011 Alamo Bowl, in which Baylor defeated Washington 67-56.
The other potentially awesome game in this tier is the Gasparilla Bowl between Florida State and UCF, if only because it would be nice to finally get UCF on the field against one of Florida, Florida State or Miami. It has been more than a decade since one of those three matchups took place, and it would be a treat to watch quarterback Dillon Gabriel light up the Seminoles secondary.
Power Five Bowls That Could Be Fun
Guaranteed Rate (Dec. 26): Indiana (2-0) vs. Kansas State (4-2)
Cheez-It (Dec. 29): Texas (4-2) vs. Wake Forest (4-2)
Pinstripe (Dec. 29): Boston College (4-3) vs. Northwestern (2-0)
Duke's Mayo (Dec. 30): NC State (4-2) vs. Penn State (0-2)
Music City (Dec. 30): Kentucky (2-4) vs. Purdue (2-0)
Liberty (Dec. 31): Iowa State (4-2) vs. Missouri (2-3)
Sun (Dec. 31): Arizona State (0-0) vs. North Carolina (4-2)
Texas (Dec. 31): South Carolina (2-3) vs. West Virginia (4-2)
It's clear that the Big 12 doesn't have any elite teams. I mean, that was clear a month ago, but you can't even point to Oklahoma State as a potential outlier anymore now that it suffered its first loss of the season.
But what the Big 12 does have is a whole bunch of kind-of-good teams.
Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia are all 4-2, and each landed between Nos. 17-34 in this week's AP poll. Now that Oklahoma is back to full strength with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ronnie Perkins finally allowed to play after serving six-game suspensions dating back to last season, the Sooners will probably emerge as the best team in that group.
But who knows? The only head-to-head matchup within those five teams in the next two weeks is the West Virginia at Texas game this Saturday. Perhaps that will help sort out the pecking order.
Aside from the "lack of elite teams" part, the ACC is in a similar boat, with Boston College, NC State, North Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest each owning four wins.
I'm starting to believe Wake Forest is the fourth-best team in the conference behind Clemson, Notre Dame and Miami. This is astounding since the Demon Deacons are playing without their starting quarterback, their top rusher, their top three wide receivers and their two best defensive backs from last season. Dave Clawson is going to get a bunch of votes for ACC Coach of the Year at this rate.
Wake Forest is idle this week, but it has home games remaining against Miami (Nov. 28) and Notre Dame (Dec. 12). It's highly unlikely the Demon Deacons will play in the ACC championship, but they could have a say in who does.
Top Non-New Year's Six Bowls
Alamo (Dec. 29): Oklahoma (4-2) vs. USC (0-0)
Citrus (Jan. 1): Auburn (4-2) vs. Michigan (1-1)
Gator (Jan. 2): LSU (2-3) vs. Virginia Tech (4-2)
Outback (Jan. 2): Tennessee (2-3) vs. Wisconsin (1-0)
Las Vegas (Date TBD): Arkansas (2-3) vs. Utah (0-0)
Three of these games (Alamo, Outback and Las Vegas) have the exact same projected pairing as they did one week ago. But that makes sense, since four of the six teams didn't play in Week 9, and the two that did play—Oklahoma's win over Texas Tech, Arkansas' competitive loss at Texas A&M—had results that were to be expected.
Neither Auburn nor LSU plays this week, though the Alabama-based Tigers are in much better shape than the Louisiana-based Tigers following that 48-11 beatdown. Oklahoma has a home game against Kansas. Virginia Tech should win its home game against Liberty. Safe to assume those four teams will be right back here next week.
The winner of the head-to-head matchup between Arkansas and Tennessee will also remain here. Even the loser of that game will probably stay on this tier unless the Florida-Georgia loser drops down from the New Year's Six tier to inherit one of the SEC's four spots here.
The main position up for grabs in Week 10 is the Big Ten's bid to the Citrus Bowl, as 1-1 Michigan travels to 2-0 Indiana for one of the biggest games of the weekend.
If the Wolverines bounce back from their embarrassing loss to Michigan State to win, perhaps there will be no change here. But if the Hoosiers remain undefeated, they would at least move up to this tier, possibly leapfrogging it straight into the New Year's Six—especially if BYU loses to Boise State and opens up a spot.
That wouldn't necessarily mea