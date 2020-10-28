College Football Playoff Projections: Week 9 Rankings and Bowl Forecast

0 of 7

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

It only took one week for the Big Ten to throw a huge wrench into college football bowl projections and rankings.

Now that all the AP Top 25 voters are willing to include Big Ten teams—eight of the 62 had refused to do so until this week—Ohio State jumped from No. 5 to No. 3 following its 52-17 victory over Nebraska. The expectation was that Penn State would enjoy a similar boost from No. 8 to No. 6 after beating Indiana, but the Nittany Lions instead lost that game and plummeted 10 spots to No. 18. So, instead of No. 3 and No. 6, it'll be No. 3 at No. 18 in the most anticipated game of Week 9.

Elsewhere in the rankings, Indiana makes its season debut at No. 17 while both Marshall and Coastal Carolina jumped into the Top 20 at No. 19 and No. 20, respectively, thanks to losses by the likes of Iowa State, SMU, Virginia Tech, Minnesota and NC State. For the Hoosiers, it's their first time in the AP Top 20 in nearly three decades.

Where do those poll climbers find themselves in our latest bowl projections?

One more note before we dive in: While there is no wins requirement for bowl eligibility this year, I'm instituting a personal rule that teams with at least two games played and a winning percentage below .300 will not be included. I will likely make an exception for Penn State next week if the Nittany Lions drop to 0-2 with a loss to Ohio State, but that will generally be the minimum bar for inclusion.

Bowls are broken into six tiers in ascending order of magnitude.