Way-Too-Early Predictions for the New Year's Six Bowls

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

With Oklahoma losing to Kansas State and LSU losing to Mississippi State in Week 4, we can already just about rule out a repeat of last year's College Football Playoff schedule.

Heck, we don't even have Oklahoma or LSU projected for a New Year's Six bowl any longer.

However, one of the semifinals might be exactly the same, and there's a good chance the SEC champion and Big 12 champion—albeit different teams from last year—will meet again in the other semifinal.

We are expecting all 41 originally scheduled bowl games to eventually take place now that all 10 FBS conferences have plans to play this fall. Once we know the new dates for those games, we will likely expand this piece to project all the bowl games.

Be gentle on us when that time comes, though. With no win minimum for bowl eligibility this year, it's going to be complete anarchy.

Until then, we'll strictly keep our focus where most of the national attention always goes: College Football Playoff and the rest of the New Year's Six bowls.

It's important to keep in mind that these are projections for what things will look like by the end of the season, rather than what the field would look like if the season ended today. With apologies to Florida and Georgia—the current No. 3 and No. 4 teams in the AP poll—we have the current No. 6 and No. 9 teams reaching the CFP semifinals instead.

With the Rose Bowl (usually Big Ten vs. Pac-12) and Sugar Bowl (usually Big 12 vs. SEC) getting the CFP semifinals this year, it's almost a free-for-all in the New Year's Six. The only game with a specific conference affiliation is the Orange Bowl, which will include the top non-CFP ACC team. Beyond that, projected rankings and geography reign supreme.

Teams that just missed the cut: Mississippi State, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Wisconsin