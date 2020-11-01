    Windhorst: James Wiseman Doesn't Want to Go to Wolves with Karl-Anthony Towns

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 1, 2020

    FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2019, file photo, Memphis' James Wiseman pauses during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Bradley in Memphis, Tenn. Wiseman is expected to be a contender for the No. 1 draft pick in the NBA draft lottery Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, File)
    Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

    It's a dream of nearly every NBA prospect to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

    But as ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Scoop podcast with Darren Wolfson, that's not so much the case with James Wiseman if it means going to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    "Wiseman does not want to come to Minnesota because Karl Towns is there," Windhorst said. "From what I understand, Wiseman doesn't even want to do anything with the Wolves."

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

