Windhorst: James Wiseman Doesn't Want to Go to Wolves with Karl-Anthony Towns

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

It's a dream of nearly every NBA prospect to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick.

But as ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on the Scoop podcast with Darren Wolfson, that's not so much the case with James Wiseman if it means going to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"Wiseman does not want to come to Minnesota because Karl Towns is there," Windhorst said. "From what I understand, Wiseman doesn't even want to do anything with the Wolves."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.