WWE SmackDown Ratings Improve in Return to Fox with Jey Uso vs. Daniel Bryan

Photo credit: WWE.com.

The ratings for Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown were up this week, when the show returned to Fox after a one-week hiatus on FS1.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday's SmackDown averaged 2.133 million viewers during its two-hour broadcast, which was up from last week's 881,000 on FS1 with Fox broadcasting the World series. SmackDown also did a 0.6 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic, which was tied for No. 1 on the night.

SmackDown closed and opened with interaction between universal champion Roman Reigns and his cousin Jey Uso following their Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match at Sunday's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

Reigns gave Uso until the end of the night to "fall in line," but it didn't initially look as though Uso would be willing to do so, as he told Reigns he hated him.

In the main event of SmackDown, Uso faced Daniel Bryan for a spot on the SmackDown Men's Elimination Survivor Series team. Uso won the match, which prompted Reigns to enter the ring and await Jey's answer.

Jey told Reigns that he understood and agreed to follow him. In order to prove his loyalty to The Tribal Chief, Uso hit Bryan with a superkick, viciously beat him and concluded with a splash on Bryan through the announce table.

Earlier in the night, the first member of Team SmackDown in the men's elimination match was determined when Kevin Owens beat Dolph Ziggler to earn a spot.

The SmackDown Survivor Series Women's Elimination match also gained its first member when Bianca Belair defeated Natalya and Billie Kay in a Triple Threat match.

Another key moment on SmackDown was Sasha Banks speaking for the first time since she beat Bayley to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell.

Bayley predictably interrupted her and then challenged The Boss to a rematch for the title on next week's SmackDown. Banks accepted, meaning next week's episode will be anchored by a massive main event.

