4 Steps to Fix Failing Retribution Storyline on WWE Raw

Credit: WWE.com

A lot of stables have come and gone over the years in WWE. We've seen the highest of highs with DX and Evolution, the middle of the pack like Right to Censor and The Ministry and the lowest of lows with Disciples of Apocalypse and Los Boriquas.

One of the newest groups to come along is Retribution. The faction is led by Mustafa Ali and includes Mia Yim under the name Reckoning, Dio Madden as Mace, Shane Thorne as Slapjack and Dominik Dijakovic as T-Bar.

The group began by causing mayhem around the Capitol Wrestling Center. They trashed equipment and beat up security guards and wrestlers.

Unfortunately, this stable has been both poorly received by fans and poorly booked. If WWE doesn't make some major changes soon, Retribution will become one of those jokes wrestling fans talk about like The Gobbledy Gooker or Robocop saving Sting.

Let's take a look at some of the ways WWE can improve this storyline and help everyone in the stable.