Report: 'Some' NBA Agents Were Unhappy with Klutch Sports' Televised Pro Day

In the wake of Klutch Sports' televised pro day for top NBA prospects Tyrese Maxey and Anthony Edwards, anonymous rival agents are upset the league allowed the event to take place.

LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul, who runs Klutch, don't seem to care.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reported "some agents were unhappy with the setup, feeling it was unwarranted exposure for Paul's clients, but the NBA let it go on."

Televised on ESPN2—and featuring cameos by Klutch players Anthony Davis, Draymond Green, Tristian Thompson, Trae Young, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and James—the event Thursday gave Maxey and Edwards a chance to show off their progress since they last played a high-level game in March.

Restrictions due to COVID-19 have limited the ability of NBA teams to work out prospects on their own ahead of the November 18 draft. The Klutch pro day was meant to help fill that void.

In response to critics, Paul and James posted messages on social media brushing aside the anonymous comments.

"Anonymously United with Love," Paul wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank everyone for their support last night. It's not often you see support like this for these young men coming into the league. This is much bigger than makes and misses!"

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman ranked Edwards as the fourth-best player available in this year's draft on his latest big board. Maxey comes in just a few spots behind him at No. 8.