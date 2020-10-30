Todd Haley Rips Adam Gase: Le'Veon Bell's Usage with Jets Made Me Cringe

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press

Former NFL head coach and offensive coordinator Todd Haley criticized New York Jets head coach Adam Gase's usage of running back Le'Veon Bell, who was cut by the Gang Green on Oct. 13.

Haley, who was Bell's offensive coordinator with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2013 to '17, recently told The Albert Breer Show that he was "very frustrated for [Bell] in New York" (h/t Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News):

"I felt like that was a bad spot for him to go. Because he is a unique talent... When you have players with the special ability that they have, you got to make them feel and trust that you’re giving them an opportunity to be the best they can be.

"So, the frustration for me watching him in New York is... I'm cringing saying, 'They're just lining this guy in the I [-formation)] and they’re not utilizing'—and I'm not trying to be overly critical—but you're not using the ability that this kid has. Because he's not just a running back."

Bell made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro first teams during his time with the Steelers. He recorded 7,996 yards from scrimmage and 42 touchdowns over 62 games.

The former Michigan State star held out of the 2018 season amid a contract dispute and signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets in March 2019. Bell went from averaging 5.2 yards per touch with the Steelers to just 4.1 with New York, and he accumulated just 1,363 yards from scrimmage in 17 games with Gang Green.

The 28-year-old running back signed with the Kansas City Chiefs a couple of days after being released by the Jets, and Haley believes that the defending Super Bowl champions will better utilize Bell's talents as he shares backfield duties with Clyde Edwards-Helaire:

"Your best players... they better believe and trust that you're maximizing their abilities. In Kansas City, what I've seen from those coaches is that they do that. They got a lot of mouths to feed, but they've been one of the better teams that utilize the different talents that they have. Andy Reid and the staff will understand and see what they have in Le'Veon and do the things necessary to let him help you."

Bell has suited up once already for KC. He rushed six times for 39 yards in a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

The Chiefs will now face the Jets on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium.