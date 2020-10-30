Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Negative for COVID-19, Juventus Announce

Marco Alpozzi/Associated Press

Juventus announced Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo no longer needs to isolate at home after a negative diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Juventus play Spezia in Serie A on Sunday and return to the Champions League on Wednesday against Ferencvaros.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

