    Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Negative for COVID-19, Juventus Announce

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2020

    Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo in action during an Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Sampdoria at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)
    Marco Alpozzi/Associated Press

    Juventus announced Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo no longer needs to isolate at home after a negative diagnostic test for COVID-19. 

    Juventus play Spezia in Serie A on Sunday and return to the Champions League on Wednesday against Ferencvaros.

                

