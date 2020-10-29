Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on WWE Title Plans, Tucker and More

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of a noteworthy Hell in a Cell pay-per-view and the television leading into the event, WWE found itself at the center of this week's wrestling rumor mill, with Randy Orton's monumental title victory headlining the discussion.

What does The Viper's win mean for future WWE Championship plans? As it turns out, not much.

And what of Tucker's shocking betrayal of Otis that cost the big man his Money in the Bank briefcase? Will their residence on separate brands prevent any sort of appropriate payoff to their rivalry?

Find out the answers to those questions and more with this rundown of this week's rumor and innuendo.