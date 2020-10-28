Dodgers Break Cubs, Lakers, Eagles Merchandise Sales Records After World Series

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

After defeating the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday to become World Series champions for the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers earned another title hours later.

Fanatics chairman Michael Rubin tweeted Wednesday that the Dodgers set a record for championship merchandise sales in the first eight hours, breaking records set by the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dodgers' seventh title followed a significant drought, even after two trips to the Fall Classic in the previous three seasons, but it wasn't nearly as long as the one the Cubs endured. When the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, it had been 108 years since their last win in 1908.

The year after the Cubs won that World Series, the Eagles won their first Super Bowl.

The Lakers' record was more recent following their title win earlier this month. Even after shelling out for that merchandise, though, Los Angeles fans are apparently enthusiastic about supporting their baseball team too.