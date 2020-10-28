Patriots' Bill Belichick Says He's Unaware of Stephon Gilmore Trade Rumors

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

This might not come as a surprise, but New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered little insight to reporters when asked of trade rumors surrounding star cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

"Yeah, I don't know anything about those," Belichick said Wednesday, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported in a September interview on NBC Sports Boston the Patriots "floated [Gilmore's] name in trade talks" around the 2020 draft and training camp:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said on WEEI's Greg Hill Show that New England had heard from other teams interested in acquiring the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year in March. Rapoport added that he hadn't heard of any new developments in recent months, though.

