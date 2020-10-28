Phillies Rumors: JT Realmuto Will Follow Richest Contract, Wants to Stay in PHI

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies star J.T. Realmuto is expected to draw interest from both the New York Yankees and New York Mets in free agency, but Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports reported the catcher "would like to remain in Philadelphia and is not particularly keen on playing in New York."

However, Salisbury indicated Realmuto would still go "where the record-setting money is" if a team were to outbid the Phillies this offseason.

The 29-year-old is expected to be one of the top players on the open market this year after hitting 11 home runs in 47 games during the shortened 2020 season, adding a .266 batting average and a career-high .840 OPS.

Realmuto already had two All-Star selections, two Silver Sluggers and a Gold Glove award on his resume entering the year.

With his impact both offensively and defensively, there will be no shortage of interested teams creating a significant bidding war.

Salisbury previously reported the catcher will try to break Joe Mauer's record for a catcher of $23 million per year, while he reportedly was also looking for a deal that will make him more than $200 million overall.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Phillies haven't given many indications they want to pay that much, with managing partner John Middleton noting the uncertainty about future revenue will hold the team back.

"I have no idea what we're going to be allowed," he said in early October regarding fans at the stadium, per Todd Zolecki of the team's official site. "Obviously, that will determine our revenues, and revenues determine what you can do and what you can't do."

Realmuto might want to stay in Philadelphia, but it will apparently require a competitive offer.