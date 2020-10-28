Fixing the Failing Women's Division on WWE Raw and SmackDown

0 of 5

Photo credit: WWE.com

On Sunday, Bayley and Sasha Banks proved what the WWE women's division is capable of at its best in an amazing SmackDown Women's Championship match at Hell in a Cell.

When given the time and an engaging story, stars such as Banks, Bayley, and Asuka have knocked it out of the park. However, the company hasn't exactly utilized the women on Raw and SmackDown well.

The blue brand has been in search of a top protagonist for over a year. The Legit Boss will probably assume that role now as champion, but there aren't many legitimate contenders for her title. And WWE's flagship show has a similar problem as there aren't many credible threats to Asuka's second reign.

The company has a bit of a problem on its hands because both divisions are struggling. Outside of a handful of women, WWE hasn't taken the time to showcase just how good its current roster is. Honestly, that's inexcusable because this is the deepest and most diverse collection of women in the history of WWE.

With that in mind, it's hard to understand why so many talented women on Raw and SmackDown seem so directionless. There has to be more WWE can do to capitalize on the popularity of women's wrestling and the wealth of talent at its disposal.

Let's take a look at some ways it can improve the women's division on Raw and SmackDown.