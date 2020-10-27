Sam Darnold Trade Rumors: NFL HC Believes Jets Would Be 'Crazy' to Move QB

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Jets could be looking for a fresh start after falling to 0-7, but opposing coaches don't think the team should move on from quarterback Sam Darnold.

"The Jets are crazy if they let Darnold go," one unnamed NFL head coach told Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

New York has struggled mightily this season as the only winless team remaining in the NFL and being outscored by 118 points through Week 7. The Dallas Cowboys have the second-worst margin at minus-67.

It puts the Jets on track to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, where they could select a new quarterback of the future (presumably Clemson's Trevor Lawrence).

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Darnold isn't expected to be traded before the Nov. 3 deadline, although he could still be moved in the offseason.

The third-year quarterback hasn't played well overall in 2020, throwing three touchdowns with six interceptions in five starts. His 65.0 quarterback rating is the second-worst in the NFL among qualified players ahead of only Drew Lock.

He also admitted that he isn't doing enough to help his team win.

"At the end of the day people judge me and the head coach on wins and losses," Darnold said in September. "Those are the only things that matter to me. So, anything else, it just doesn’t matter."

Still, the 23-year-old has shown plenty of promise throughout his young career and clearly doesn't have a lot of help around him. The offensive line has struggled, his receivers are inexperienced and, in five years as an NFL head coach, Adam Gase has never led an offense that ranks in the top half of the league, per Pro Football Reference.

A fresh start with a new team could be enough for Darnold to truly reach his potential.