Kyrie Irving Is as 'Skilled as Any Player in the NBA,' Says Nets HC Steve Nash

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

New Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash had high praise for star point guard Kyrie Irving during a town hall on YES Network.

Nash said last month Irving "is one of my favorite players of all time." At Tuesday's event (via NetsDaily), he added that the six-time All-Star is as "skilled as any player in the NBA."

The Hall of Famer's take isn't all that controversial. Irving isn't a prolific dunker, but the 6'2" guard's highlight reel can stack up with anybody else in the league. His dribbling in particular can be mesmerizing.

The key for Nash will be getting Irving to harness his best attributes on a more regular basis. Too often for a player with his immense talent, Irving can be inconsistent, and that was especially true during his 2019 playoff run with the Boston Celtics.

Brad Stevens couldn't solve the conundrum, and playing alongside LeBron James wasn't the solution. Perhaps Nash's on-court pedigree will command a level of respect from Irving that helps lead him to his first first-team All-NBA nod.