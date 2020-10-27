NHL Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on Potential Patrick Kane Trade, Brent Seabrook, More

1 of 3

The Chicago Blackhawks haven't kept their impending rebuild a secret, having moved on from Corey Crawford, Brandon Saad, Drake Caggiula and Slater Koekkoek. The transactions raised eyebrows from the team, with a source telling The Athletic's Mark Lazerus that the core of Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook "have had enough."

Toews told Lazerus that the departure of Crawford was "really disappointing," while Kane voiced his displeasure in February when the team ditched Robin Lehner at the trade deadline.

"I think it's good to ask the players what they think, to be honest with you," he said, per Lazerus. "We're the ones who are playing every night. We see what's going on in the locker room. ... That would be a good road to go."

General manager Stan Bowman, in response, noted that his players were paid "to play hockey, not so much to manage a team."

Months removed from the very public internal conflict, the Blackhawks hosted a Zoom call that featured the four veteran stars and a number of team personnel, including Bowman, assistant general manager Al MacIsaac and coach Jeremy Colliton, where the players were told the moves were not the product of "a teardown rebuild," per Lazerus. All four of the veterans have no-movement clauses in their contract and Bowman does not intend to trade them and the players don't want to waive those clauses "right now." One league source thinks Kane will be sticking around for the remainder of his career.

"Kane's not going anywhere," the source said, per Lazerus. "He wants to win, yeah, but he doesn't want to go anywhere else. Maybe ever."

The near-32-year-old future Hall of Famer has a hefty $10.5 million cap hit for the next three seasons, but through 973 career games, he has added 1,022 points and is still producing. In 70 games last season, he added 84 points by way of 33 goals and 51 assists.

That being said, his career is winding down, and a full-scale rebuild would surely be helped by the return the Blackhawks would get in a trade. If Kane has any interest in collecting a fourth Stanley Cup, it may be in his best interest to waive that no-movement clause. The Blackhawks are rebuilding for a reason—they've made the playoffs in just three of the past five seasons and fell in the first round each time, a far cry from the team that won three Cups from 2010 to 2015.

In considering his future, Kane will need to re-evaluate his priorities—should he look to close his career out on a winning team, or stick around with a franchise that has effectively said it does not value his opinion?