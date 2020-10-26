Sal Fasano, Mark Kotsay Reportedly Candidates for Tigers' Manager Job

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Atlanta Braves catching instructor Sal Fasano has reportedly interviewed with the Detroit Tigers for their manager vacancy, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com.

That comes on the same day that Oakland Athletics quality control coach Mark Kotsay interviewed with the team for the manager position, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Per MLBTradeRumors.com, the team has also reportedly interviewed Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol; Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly; Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach George Lombard; current interim manager Lloyd McClendon; three New York Yankees coaches (bench coach Carlos Mendoza, third base coach and Phil Nevin and hitting coach Marcus Thames); and Chicago Cubs third base coach Will Venable.

Additionally, former Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, Baltimore Orioles bench coach Fredi Gonzalez, former Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch, Colorado Rockies bench coach Mike Redmond and Royals third base coach Vance Wilson are believed to be under consideration.

Suffice to say, the Tigers are casting a wide net.

Fasano, 49, spent 11 seasons in Major League Baseball as a catcher with the Royals, Athletics, Rockies, Anaheim Angels, Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies, Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland, hitting .221 with 47 homers and 140 RBI.

He remained in baseball following his career, serving as a manager in the minor leagues for the Lansing Lugnuts, New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Mobile BayBears, among other positions.